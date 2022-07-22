'The Right Direction' - Mason Mount on Chelsea’s Hopes for Next Season

Mason Mount has talked about what Chelsea are aiming for heading into the next Premier League campaign.

Thomas Tuchel is currently having an overhaul on his squad after losing the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger this summer transfer window.

The Blues have already signed Raheem Sterling & Kalidou Koulibaly, but Todd Boehly isn't planning on stopping there.

Sevilla's Jules Kounde also looks set to sign in the coming days after Barcelona apparently dropped out of the race.

There are also talks that Tuchel wants a Cesar Azpilicueta replacement as he is moving closer to joining Barca this summer.

The players seem excited about these new additions and after falling short last campaign, the Blues will be hoping to push on further.

Challenging for the Premier League title and Champions League is the ultimate goal and Mason Mount has reiterated that point in a recent interview.

“We want to be up there. We want to be pushing," Mount told The Mirror,

"Obviously to have Raheem joining and Kalidou joining us as well and they are two unbelievable players who have done very, very well over the last couple of years.

"And we are strengthening as a team. We are going in the right direction. It's an exciting start and we are looking forward to what the future holds."

