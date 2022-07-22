ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Early Voting Underway In Tennessee; Voters Face Lengthy Ballots

By Danielle Smith
chattanoogapulse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBallots are already being cast for the upcoming August 4 primary - and Debby Gould, president of the League of Women Voters of Tennessee, said so far, the early voting turnout is low. "Almost nobody is doing early voting, which is really unusual," said Gould. "We're a state that...

The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
