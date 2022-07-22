ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

US Slaps Ban On Former Paraguay Leader Over Corruption

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United States on Friday slapped a travel ban on Paraguay's former president Horacio Cartes, accusing the businessman-turned-politician of corruption and links to "terrorist" groups. Cartes, who led the South American nation from 2013 to 2018 and runs a business empire that has included tobacco and soccer teams, denied...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden releases statement on GOP congressman attack – here it is

President Joe Biden released a statement on Friday condemning the armed attack on Congressman and New York GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin after a man wielding a sharp object lunged at Zeldin Thursday evening during a campaign stop in Perinton. President Biden’s statement said the following:. I condemn the...
PERINTON, NY
Daily Mail

Putin 'suffers late-night health scare with medics rushed to his bedside' says Telegram channel which has made various claims about Putin's welfare

Vladimir Putin suffered a late-night health scare over the weekend, according to a Telegram channel which claims to monitor the Russian leader's health. The 69-year-old suffered from 'severe nausea' overnight Friday into Saturday with doctors rushed to his bedside for around three hours, General SVR channel said. Putin has now...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

Foreign Countries That Own the Most U.S. Land

In an interview earlier this year, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa warned that foreign buyers were snatching up prime U.S. farmland in an effort to “dominate food production.” Grassley specifically mentioned China in his call for more oversight of foreign ownership of U.S. agricultural production. “As foreign investors look to gobble up U.S. food and […]
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

'The money is gone': Evacuated Ukrainians forced to return

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — The missile’s impact flung the young woman against the fence so hard it splintered. Her mother found her dying on the bench beneath the pear tree where she’d enjoyed the afternoon. By the time her father arrived, she was gone. Anna Protsenko was killed two days after returning home. The 35-year-old had done what authorities wanted: She evacuated eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region as Russian forces move closer. But starting a new life elsewhere had been uncomfortable and expensive. Like Protsenko, tens of thousands of people have returned to rural or industrial communities close to the region’s front line at considerable risk because they can’t afford to live in safer places. Protsenko had tried it for two months, then came home to take a job in the small city of Pokrovsk. On Monday, friends and family caressed her face and wept before her casket was hammered shut beside her grave.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
53K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy