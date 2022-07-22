ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excitement rises in Western Pennsylvania for $660 million Mega Millions jackpot

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — THE WINNING NUMBERS ARE: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64, mega ball 16

The rush is on across Western Pennsylvania as people try to get their hands on the massive $660 million Mega Millions jackpot set to be drawn Friday night.

“It’s always exciting when it gets up there,” said Tony Lozito from Avalon. “Everybody that doesn’t play ends up playing because of that number.”

Friday’s jackpot is the third-largest in Mega Millions history and the ninth-largest lottery drawing in US history.

“I usually play constantly, but definitely today,” said Mike Jablonski from Brentwood.

With his potential winnings, Jablonski said, “Half of would go to charities.”

And with the other half, he said he’s going to retire and move his family to Florida to “sit on a boat and fish.”

Meanwhile, Lozito has different plans.

He said he’d use the money to help his family while also helping a good cause.

“My brother was epileptic, so I would set up a 501(c) and take a lot of the money and give it to the Epilepsy Foundation of Pittsburgh, PA and I’d set up my family as part of the 501(c) and we make sure that we share the wealth,” said Lozito.

Regardless of what you plan to do with your winnings, you’ll have about a 1 in 302.5 million chance.

If you take the lump sum, it’ll pay out $376.9 million.

“I would take the lump sum,” said Jablonski. “That way it’s all over and done with, you know one-time taxes, it’s over and done with.”

Friday’s winning numbers will be drawn at 11:11 p.m. during WPXI Tonight.

Comments / 10

bob(elec)580
3d ago

Excitement over what?millions of people throwing away their money so one person can get rich. sounds almost like Biden throw away our whole country so the Arabs and Russians could make him and Hunter rich er.

Reply
4
Western Pa. Rebel
4d ago

I'd would buy an ranch in an undisclosed location.. from anyone I know!! send me the money at a PO box in anywhere USA. under the name of Poindexter Van Notyomonie.. 10's and 20's.. please 🙏.. 😆

Reply(1)
5
