Columbus, GA

Columbus Police: Missing woman found

By Jolyn Hannah
 3 days ago

UPDATE – The Columbus Police Department has canceled its missing person alert for April Tarver. According to police, Tarver has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating April Tarver (also known as April Riley).

According to police, Tarver, age 32, was last seen in the 6500 block of Dorsey Drive, on July 20, 2022 at about 9:00 p.m.

Columbus: 4-month-old’s death ruled a homicide

Police said Tarver was traveling in a 2020 Nissan Rogue, bearing GA tag# RUW 7563.

Tarver is 5’8″ and weighs 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair styled in box braids. Tarver wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Tarver’s whereabouts should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Office at (706) 653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.

ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

