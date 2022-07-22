ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Arnold Arboretum celebrates 150 years with events and programming

By Lauren Bennett
Jamaica Plain Gazette
 3 days ago

The Arnold Arboretum is celebrating 150 years this year, and is offering a number of events and programs to mark the occasion, as well as some capital projects and ways for the community to get involved. The Gazette spoke with Jon Hetman, Associate Director of External Relations and Communications...

jamaicaplaingazette.com

Comments / 0

 

Caught in Southie

Boston Seafood Festival Returns to Historic Fish Pier with Music, seafood, and more!

Celebrate the 9th Annual Boston Seafood Festival on Sunday, August 7 at the historic Boston Fish Pier! This family friendly event has it all including live music, cooking demonstrations from local chefs, children’s activities and plenty of seafood! Tickets are now available for purchase at bostonseafoodfestival.org, and are $20 for adults, $7 for children ages six through twelve, and free for children ages five and under.
BOSTON, MA
therealdeal.com

Historic New England home to leave family after three centuries

A historic home in Concord, Massachusetts is hitting the market for the first time in more than three centuries of ownership by the same family. The Wheeler family is poised to put the Scotchford-Wheeler House at 99 Sudbury Road on the market, the Wall Street Journal reported. The family is expected to list the home in the fall for about $1.6 million.
CONCORD, MA
WCVB

Well-known Massachusetts wedding and event venue to close in 2023

RANDOLPH, Mass. — One of Massachusetts' best-known wedding and event venues will shut down at the end of next summer and sold to a real estate investment and development company. After decades of hosting community Thanksgiving dinners, weddings, proms, meetings, dinners and more, the Lombardo family shutting down its...
RANDOLPH, MA
NECN

Best of the Wurst: Eat Like You're in Northern Europe on the South Shore

Nearly every kind of cuisine can be found in the Greater Boston area, but some kinds of food can be tougher to find than others. Sure, it’s easy to enjoy Italian meals, Indian fare, Chinese dishes and Mexican food wherever you are, but Belgian, Dutch and German cuisines aren’t on every other block. That’s why Flanders Field in Hanover is such a special place — it features not only Northern European-influenced food, but also some great beers from that region.
HANOVER, MA
WCVB

Photos: Amazing sand sculptures on display on Revere Beach

REVERE, Mass. — TheRevere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival, one of the largest sand sculpting festivals in the world, is back. Click on photo about to take a look at some of the creations!. is being held through Sunday, and it features master sand sculptors from all over the...
REVERE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another pro-white group stages demonstration in Boston

BOSTON — It was an event for children meant to raise awareness of gender diversity, to promote self-acceptance and build empathy through an enjoyable literary experience. That is how the organizers of the Drag Queen Story Hour described Saturday’s program in Jamaica Plain. “There’s nothing about promoting an...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Michelle Wu announces free summer dance party series on City Hall Plaza

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians can get a groove on this summer as Mayor Michelle Wu plans to hold a series of free dance parties. “I’m so excited to be in community and launch our Summer Dance Party Series on City Hall Plaza,” Wu said. “This series will celebrate Boston’s communities and support our local artists. I’m grateful to all of our partners and I encourage everyone to stop by these events.”
BOSTON, MA
Maryland Daily Record

Terri Carrington Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Birth Place: Medford, Massachusetts, United States. Husband/Spouse Name: Rodney Carrington (m. 1993–2012) Kids/Children Name: Sam Carrington, Zac Carrington, George Carrington. Profession: Speech Pathologist. Net Worth: $6 Million. Last Updated: July 2022. Terri Carrington is an eloquent ‘speech-language pathologist’ who is famous for being the wife of ‘American stand-up comedian...
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Chronic Absences in Mass. Public Schools Soar During Pandemic: Report

The number of students in Massachusetts public schools who are chronically absent has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic, according to new data. In fact, more than 29% of public school students across the Commonwealth were chronically absent last school year, according to the Boston Globe. For a student to be considered chronically absent, they must miss at least 10% or more of the school year.
BOSTON, MA
Eater

An Enormous South Boston Venue Pairs Pickleball With Enviable Bar Snacks

At PKL, Boston’s newest (and only) giant pickleball venue, newbies and veterans of the badminton-like sport can have a great time running around and hitting balls, or lounging with a cocktail, or relaxing over slower-paced games of shuffleboard and cornhole — or a combination of all of these. It’s an added bonus, then, that a talented Boston chef is overseeing the food menu and showcasing the best of local sourcing, elevating bar snacks to a new level.
BOSTON, MA
Dianna Carney

Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach Will Include a Fireworks "Extravaganza" Show

"Preparations are underway at the nation’s oldest public beach for the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival."Massachusetts State Police / Facebook. (Boston, MA) The nation's oldest public beach will be hosting the annual Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival this weekend. This fun family event kicks off on Friday, July 22nd, and runs until Sunday, July 24th. The event prides itself on being one of the largest free events in Massachusetts, attracting over 1 million visitors throughout the three-day festival.
REVERE, MA
Dianna Carney

Keep the Kids Cool in Marshfield's New Pool & Splash Park!

The Boys and Girls Club of Marshfield opened its pool and splash park just over one month ago on June 22nd. In the past few weeks, the nonprofit family center has been offering family and recreational swim, splash park play, lap swim, and water safety instruction classes. Passes are available for purchase online starting at $5 for a daily youth pass, and going up to $150 for a monthly family swim pass.
MARSHFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Boston shooting temporarily puts Museum of Fine Arts on lockdown

BOSTON -- One person was shot near the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston on Saturday. It happened on Huntington Avenue around 11:15 a.m, and doors at the MFA were locked for about an hour, the museum confirmed to WBZ-TV. The victim were transported to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. "The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston (MFA), swiftly enacted safety protocols on Saturday, July 23, in response to a police investigation of an active shooting within close proximity to the Museum," a statement said. "Visitors and staff were advised to remain in a secure location." It reopened around 12:30 after confirming with police that the area was safe. Police arrested 27-year-old Marcello Holiday of Boston after officers were provided with a description of the subject. He will be charged with assault to murder while armed, unlawful possession of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm.
BOSTON, MA

