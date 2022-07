SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are reporting the body of missing San Antonio mother Christina Lee Powell has been found. Investigators say the body was found Saturday night before 7 p.m. after a security guard had noticed a suspicious vehicle parked in the same place for about a week. After walking up to the 2020 Nissan Rogue to investigate, the security guard noticed a foul odor coming from the car. Upon taking a closer look inside, they could see what looked like a dead body in the passenger side of the SUV.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO