Knoxville, TN

Todd Tucker, Knoxville

By News Department
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTodd Tucker, age 42 passed away July 10, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1980. He was a loving and cherished Father, Son, Brother, Nephew, and Cousin. He loved life and enjoyed spending time with his four boys....

Ronald “Ronnie” G. Lafferty, Clinton

Ronald “Ronnie” G. Lafferty, age 83, passed away at his home in Clinton, TN on Saturday, July 23rd, 2022. Ronnie was very devoted to his family, and he was a loving husband to Mrs. Wanda Lafferty for 62 years, and he was a wonderful father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He was a hard-working man who started working at just age 14. In his spare time, he enjoyed going to antique auctions and collecting things. He will be fondly remembered by all who knew him.
CLINTON, TN
James Harvey Heifner, 80

James Harvey Heifner, loving father and grandfather, went home to be with the Lord on July 24th, 2022. He was born in 1942 in Maynardville TN. James was a longtime member and Deacon at Burnett’s Creek Church in Knoxville TN. He worked as a supervisor at Knox Porcelain Products for 42 Years. After his retirement, he spent many relaxing years doing what he loved most, watching Tennessee football with his son Keith, and grandson Isaac. James was an easygoing and compassionate man that loved his family wholly and fiercely.
MAYNARDVILLE, TN
Elsie Butler Clifton, 94

Elsie Butler Clifton age 94, passed away on July 21, 2022, at the Signature Care of Rockwood. She was a member of the Community Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school and was a pianist in previous years. She was preceded in death by: Husband Howard Clifton, Parents Fred, Ethel Butler, Brother Howard Butler, and Sister-in-law Louise Butler. She is survived by:
ROCKWOOD, TN
Rose Nelle Wilson, 95, Oak Ridge

Mrs. Rose Nelle Wilson, age 95 of Oak Ridge, passed away on July 6th, 2022, at the NHC Healthcare Center of Oak Ridge. She was born on March 2nd, 1927. Rose Nelle is survived by her sister Corine (Longmire) Harding, sister-in-law Inez (Wilson) Simpson and husband Jim, sons Bruce Wilson and wife Mary, Douglas and wife Robin and Barry Wilson, 5 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She loved quilting, sewing, needle crafts, and helping others.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Lynette Marie Foster, Oliver Springs

Lynette Marie Foster, age 41 of Oliver Springs, passed away after battling an illness for many years. Lynette was born on July 2, 1981, and lived most of her life in the Oliver Springs area. She was a graduate of Coalfield High School, Class of 1999, and attended Beech Park Baptist Church. Lynette had a special love for dogs and she was passionate about taking them in and caring for them until she found them a good home.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
Easter Cordellia Ford Duncan, 97, Deer Lodge

Easter Cordellia Ford Duncan age 97 of Deer Lodge, TN, Easter was born on March 6, 1925, she went home to Heaven on July 22, 2022, at the Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge, TN. She is preceded in death by her Husband Harley Duncan, sons Gary and Roger Duncan...
DEER LODGE, TN
Jeffery Allen Wyrick, Kingston

Mr. Jeffery Allen Wyrick, age 53 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 21st, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 13th, 1968, in Hammond, Indiana. Jeff was currently employed by Catholic Services in Knoxville, TN. Previously, he worked for the State of Tennessee in vocational rehab and children services. Prior to that, he worked for the Clerk of Courts in Butler County, Ohio. Jeff graduated with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati and a bachelor’s degree from Thomas More College. He was a graduate of Roane County High School in May of 1986. He was a member of the St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN. He was also a trustee and charter member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21, Executive Council Member with the Knights of Columbus, Scholarship and Risk Director with Alpha Delta Gamma National Fraternity, and a past member of the Kiwanis. He is preceded in death by his father: Paul Gene Wyrick (Kingston, TN); grandparents: Ben and Betty Kellar (Schereville, IN) Holly and Pearl Wyrick (Kingston, TN). He is survived by:
KINGSTON, TN
Breaking News: 3-Dead, 1 Injured in Multi vehicle accident in Claxton

Tyler Mayes of the Anderson County Sheriff’s department sent this announcement about the accident. Our agency was dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road in the Claxton Community. Three individuals, in the same vehicle, were confirmed dead at the scene. One patient, in the other vehicle, was airlifted to UT Hospital and is in serious condition.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
