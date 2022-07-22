Todd Tucker, Knoxville

Mr. Jeffery Allen Wyrick, age 53 of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 21st, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 13th, 1968, in Hammond, Indiana. Jeff was currently employed by Catholic Services in Knoxville, TN. Previously, he worked for the State of Tennessee in vocational rehab and children services. Prior to that, he worked for the Clerk of Courts in Butler County, Ohio. Jeff graduated with a master’s degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati and a bachelor’s degree from Thomas More College. He was a graduate of Roane County High School in May of 1986. He was a member of the St. Thomas Apostle Catholic Church in Lenoir City, TN. He was also a trustee and charter member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 21, Executive Council Member with the Knights of Columbus, Scholarship and Risk Director with Alpha Delta Gamma National Fraternity, and a past member of the Kiwanis. He is preceded in death by his father: Paul Gene Wyrick (Kingston, TN); grandparents: Ben and Betty Kellar (Schereville, IN) Holly and Pearl Wyrick (Kingston, TN). He is survived by:

KINGSTON, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO