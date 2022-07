There’s been very little for New York Yankees fans to complain about in 2022. The team has the best record in baseball and is set up nicely to make a World Series run. But many fans will tell you that this has been a long time coming and that the bumps in the road in both 2020 and 2021 should’ve never happened. Blame the pandemic, blame unforeseen regressions, blame a faux Red Sox ALCS run, whatever you want. There were a ton of factors that slowed down this version of the Yankees the last few years.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO