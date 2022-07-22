ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

Killeen Chamber president announces retirement

By Matt McGovern
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – John Crutchfield III, the current President and CEO of the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and Killeen Economic Development Corporation, has announced his retirement from both organizations, effective August 31. According to a release from PACE Group President Anthony T.J. Michelic,...

