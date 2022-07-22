ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football predicted to win SEC East, finish behind Alabama at SEC media days

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
Hairy Dawg at the College Football Playoff National Championship (1/10/22) Georgia during the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship against Alabama at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh/Tony Walsh/UGAAA)

There should be little doubt who the top two teams in the SEC entering the 2022 season, as Georgia and Alabama were overwhelmingly picked to win their respective divisions by the media in attendance at SEC media days.

Georgia received 172 of 181 first-place votes to remain as the top team in the SEC East. The Bulldogs have won the division in four of the previous five seasons, with 2020 being the lone year Georgia did not represent the division in the SEC championship game.

Alabama meanwhile received 177 of 181 first-place votes to represent the SEC West. The Crimson Tide have won back-to-back SEC championships and return perhaps the top two players in the sport in Bryce Young and Will Anderson.

Legge's Thoughts: Georgia and Alabama Prepare for a 12-Game Cold War

ATLANTA - The College Football Hall of Fame is a nice break from the pot-hole ridden ride to and from Birmingham. Atlanta, after all, is the home of our sport - and this league. And what a league it is and will become in a few years when Texas and Oklahoma are included in the Motley Crew that is the Southeastern Conference.
Georgia Bulldogs Defense Will Be Worse, But How Much Worse?

ATLANTA - Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith is not concerned about the Dawgs’ defense. UGA coach Kirby Smart, has always rolled out elite defenses, but if Georgia’s defense was unstoppable in 2021 what happens now? Things have to get worse… right? Kirby said at SEC Media Days his program does not have a lack of talent on defense. But he acknowledges a lack of experience with several players who have not played much or at all.
Georgia football: Connor Lew, priority center target for the Dawgs, top sets commitment date

Georgia assistant Stacy Searels now has three offensive linemen in his first recruiting cycle back in Athens, with Columbus (Ga.) Carver four-star Kelton Smith, Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes four-star offensive tackle Bo Hughley, and Colonial Heights (Va.) Life Christian Academy interior offensive lineman Joshua Miller. He is in pursuit of another offensive tackle, with Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate Academy Top 100 prospect Monroe Freeling very high on the board. Searels also has a chance to land his top center prospect, as Acworth (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain offensive lineman Connor Lew announced his commitment date on Saturday.
