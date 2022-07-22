Patriots finalize coaching staff titles

Matt Patricia will serve as a senior football advisor/offensive line for the New England Patriots in the 2022-23 season. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

As noted by PFF’s Doug Kyed (on Twitter), official titles have been given to, among others, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. The former is listed as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks, while the latter will serve as a senior football advisor/offensive line. The news confirms the roles for those two returnees, which had previously been reported.

Working with the team’s QBs will be new for Judge, who established himself as a HC candidate with his special teams work during his first stint with the Patriots. How quickly he adapts to the new role will be critical to New England’s success, as Mac Jones enters his all-important second NFL campaign. Likewise, Patricia will be in relatively unfamiliar territory; he hasn’t worked with the team’s o-line since 2005, and made a name for himself on the defensive side of the ball.

Also among the takeaways from this announcement is the fact that no coach is identified as an offensive or defensive coordinator. Play-calling duties have been up in the air on offense in particular, with Patricia initially tapped as the favorite for the role. Uncertainty is not new in this regard for the Patriots, however; as Kyed tweets, New England operated without an OC in 2010, and haven’t formally had a DC since 2017.

A great deal of attention will be paid to the ex-HCs in the return to the Patriots’ sideline in 2022. The exact duties of each, as they emerge throughout the season, will no doubt be subject to significant scrutiny.