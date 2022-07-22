ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Patriots finalize coaching staff titles

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vdzgf_0gp6IS2d00
Matt Patricia will serve as a senior football advisor/offensive line for the New England Patriots in the 2022-23 season. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

As noted by PFF’s Doug Kyed (on Twitter), official titles have been given to, among others, Joe Judge and Matt Patricia. The former is listed as an offensive assistant/quarterbacks, while the latter will serve as a senior football advisor/offensive line. The news confirms the roles for those two returnees, which had previously been reported.

Working with the team’s QBs will be new for Judge, who established himself as a HC candidate with his special teams work during his first stint with the Patriots. How quickly he adapts to the new role will be critical to New England’s success, as Mac Jones enters his all-important second NFL campaign. Likewise, Patricia will be in relatively unfamiliar territory; he hasn’t worked with the team’s o-line since 2005, and made a name for himself on the defensive side of the ball.

Also among the takeaways from this announcement is the fact that no coach is identified as an offensive or defensive coordinator. Play-calling duties have been up in the air on offense in particular, with Patricia initially tapped as the favorite for the role. Uncertainty is not new in this regard for the Patriots, however; as Kyed tweets, New England operated without an OC in 2010, and haven’t formally had a DC since 2017.

A great deal of attention will be paid to the ex-HCs in the return to the Patriots’ sideline in 2022. The exact duties of each, as they emerge throughout the season, will no doubt be subject to significant scrutiny.

Comments / 1

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Patriots place longtime starting center David Andrews, four others on PUP list

The Patriots placed a long list of players on the physically unable to perform list Thursday. Per ESPN’s Mike Reiss, New England placed center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, safety Jabrill Peppers and running back James White on the PUP list. The players are able to return to practice at any time, but they’ll be watching from the sideline until they’re officially activated.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Pro Football Rumors

Browns reportedly plan to sign backup QB if Deshaun Watson gets lengthy suspension

As the news involving Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to develop around the allegations of sexual misconduct placed upon him, disciplinary officer Sue Robinson is nearing her ruling on whether or not Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy. The ruling should determine the length of time, if any, that Watson will be suspended from playing in the NFL. If it’s determined that Watson will be out for an extended period of time, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com tells us that the Browns “will sign a quarterback to back up interim starter Jacoby Brissett.”
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?. The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history. Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position. "You’re also trying to replace...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Antonio Brown's Performance Last Night

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has officially moved on to the next chapter of his professional career. Instead of reeling in touchdown catches on the NFL gridiron, AB is now taking the mic on music festival stages. Brown took the stage for a performance at Rolling Loud in Miami...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Report: How Much Arch Manning Is Worth After Texas Commitment

Arch Manning captivated college football before deciding to play for the Texas Longhorns once he graduates high school next year. On3 Sports appraises Manning's NIL valuation at $3.4 million, the highest amount among all football players. Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, is the only high school or college athlete with a higher valuation ($6.4 million).
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#Coaching#American Football#Pff
The Spun

Jaguars Reportedly Cut Notable Quarterback On Sunday

The Jaguars have made a couple of notable moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. Jacksonville has reportedly cut rookie quarterback E.J. Perry. Perry, a rookie quarterback out of Boston College and Brown, was given a big-time undrafted free agent deal by Jacksonville. However, the Jaguars have released Perry to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY

How much do NFL refs make? Referee salaries, paths to officiating and female referees.

According to Statista, the minimum salary for an NFL player was $660,000 in 2021. That number is projected to grow to $1.065 million by 2030. Professional athlete is one of the highest-paid jobs annually, but because American football careers are short, not all athletes are wealthy after retirement. According to Statista, the average career of an NFL player is only 3.3 years.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Daughter Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Goes Viral

The daughter of a legendary NFL quarterback went viral on television this week. Brett Favre's daughter was revealed to be one of the cast members of a reality television show. Fans had guessed that Favre's daughter was one of the characters on the show, but it wasn't made official until this past week, when she officially revealed her identity.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Releases Statement On The John Metchie News

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie announced Sunday that he was diagnosed with leukemia and will likely not play this season. Following his unfortunate news, Metchie received a message of support from his former college coach. "John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

JJ Watt Calls Out His Wife: NFL World Reacts

Arizona Cardinals standout pass rusher JJ Watt and his wife, Kealia Watt, like to get into it on social media from time to time. JJ Watt isn't taking it easy on his wife even though she's pregnant with their first child. Kealia Watt, who plays professional soccer, apparently forgot to...
NFL
The Spun

Rams Sign Veteran Quarterback: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams have added another reserve option to their quarterback depth chart. On Saturday, the team announced the acquisition of veteran signal caller Luis Perez. Perez began his professional football career with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In addition to a few stints on...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Player Injured During Car Accident: NFL World Reacts

The Buffalo Bills have lost a key member of their line heading into training camp. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Bills lineman Rodger Saffold was reportedly injured in a recent car accident. Saffold reportedly injured his ribs in the car accident, which has put him on the Non-Football...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy