Two weeks ago, star venture capitalist Neil Shen stunned the investment community when his firm Sequoia China, an affiliate of the Silicon Valley venture capital firm, raised a potentially record-breaking $9 billion to invest in four new funds focused on Chinese tech startups. The massive sum was as compelling as the fund's timing. Nine billion dollars may be the largest fund ever raised by a single firm devoted to investing in Chinese startups. And it occurred as Beijing engages in a years-long crackdown on Big Tech in China. The regulatory campaign has wiped $1.5 trillion in value from Chinese tech stocks since late 2020.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO