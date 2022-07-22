ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

P.E Nation x ASICS Satisfies Both Ends of the Sneaker Spectrum

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivewear brand P.E Nation brings it’s aesthetic to the ASICS GEL-1130 in a two-part collection that appeals to minimalists and maximalists. Available in neon and neutral colorways, both sneakers start with an off-white base in mesh with a...

Opening Ceremony Release FW22 Collection

Opening Ceremony has just unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, nodding to our collective love for food. Inspired by co-creative director Humberto Leon’s Chinese-Peruvian restaurant, Chifa, the melange of garments are centered around the dining experience. Emblazoned phrases like GLUTEN FREE, NO MILK and CARB FREE take a cheeky poke...
Shane Oliver Unveils Anonymous Club

Hood By Air founder Shayne Oliver has just released the first collection from his newest brand Anonymous Club. “Collection 01 – We Bleed Green” is comprised of casual yet simultaneously dramatic streetwear inspired by the ever-pulsing club culture. Filled with exaggerated shoulder pads and playfully edgy headwear, the latest range of garments is for those made to stand out.
Marine Serre and Vuarnet Drop Second Visionizer Collection

French fashion label Marine Serre and eyewear brand Vuarnet have just unveiled the sophomore edition of Visionizer – a collection of instant cult-classic sunglasses. Meticulously crafted with natural, biodegradable and recycled materials, the lightweight yet sturdy frames are as fashionable as they are functionally. The Instagram-worthy collection features sunglasses in a variety of styles from a timeless tortoise shell to a striking white frame with bold red-tinted lenses. The lenses of the black and brown options are outfitted with VUARNET’s Lynx™️ technology, which provides your eyes with the best protection from the sun’s rays. The state-of-the-art technology allows for remarkably clear vision, while the red mirrored lenses are designed to drastically reduce light glare.
A Very Barbiecore Dunk Is on the Way

As hype continues to build for the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the doll’s signature style has entered the cultural zeitgeist. Fans of the trend now have a Nike to emblematize their movement — a Dunk High doused in various shades of pink. A far...
Depop Announces Depop Collaborators Project, Uniting Creatives Upon Circular Fashion

Since Depop’s inception, the accessible resale platform has set out to create a welcoming community for creators and entrepreneurs of all kinds, placing a spotlight on independent brands and artists. With the launch of its latest initiative, Depop Collaborators, the marketplace, home to 26M registered users worldwide, has set out to bring this community from the digital fashion universe to Los Angeles, New York, and London.
Raf Simons Is Bringing SS23 to London Fashion Week For the First Time

A provisional schedule for this year’s London Fashion Week has been announced and so far, it sees the return of over 100 emerging and established designers to the capital. Alongside seasoned LFW veterans, the upcoming season also includes a number of first-time showcases from brands that are set to make their runway debut. One such designer is Raf Simons, who will be bringing his Spring Summer 2023 showcase to the runway for the first time.
Why Do So Many of Us Still Not Shop Sustainably?

Fast fashion is killing the planet and while sustainable shopping is most definitely on the rise, many of us still haven’t quite figured out how to do it successfully. Based on eBay‘s Shop for Change report, there are three main barriers to entry when it comes to shopping sustainably: a perception of high product costs, difficulty in spotting greenwashing and not enough education surrounding the matter.
Apparel
Still Here Debuts '90s-Inspired Styles in FW22 Lookbook

Still Here — the New York-based label growing coffee beans using cotton waste — has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection lookbook. The range takes inspiration from ’90s NYC, boasting seasonless wardrobe staples in a neutral palette. Jeans are offered in relaxed silhouettes and are paired with cozy cardigans and jackets for the cooler weather. Standouts include wool jackets, as well as vegan leather shearling pieces in tan beige, while button details take over “shackets.” In the denim category, the brand debuts its new Skater Jean, which is a ’90s-style mid-rise style with elongated back pockets. A pop of red is seen on knit sweaters and scarves, while stitched “SH” branding is found on accessories such as socks.
