Carrie Underwood’s Stagewear From 2016 ACM Awards Goes to Auction

Carrie Underwood’s super-fans—and there are droves of them—are sure to come out of the woodwork for this one. A piece of Carrie’s stagewear from the 2016 ACM Awards is heading to auction.

The auction item in question: Carrie’s custom-made, silver, vinyl dress wrap, which she wore over her shear dress at the 51st ACM Awards in 2016. The piece is part of an online auction hosted by Rockology Auctions from Aug. 7-17. In addition, the estimated value of the dress wrap is $3,000-$4,000, with an opening bid set at $1,000.

Carrie sported the futuristic ensemble during her performance of “Church Bells” at the 51st ACM Awards at MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on April 3, 2016.

Carrie’s stage-worn dress wrap is headed to auction. (left photo courtesy of Rockology Auctions; right photo by Ethan Miller/Getty)

Place Your Bid

Rockology’s online auction opens on Aug. 7. at 10 a.m. CT and closes on Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. CT. More than 200 items, many of which are music-related, are included in the auction.

Lot 74 is Carrie’s ACM Awards stagewear.

The auction’s official description: Custom made, outer portion dress wrap, in silver vinyl. Originally worn as an accessory to a shear, under garment at the ACM Awards. Carrie Underwood is one of the most dynamic country music recording artists today. Carrie has won over 100 major awards, including 7 Grammy Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and, as of 2020, the only female ever to win three times) and additionally won 23 CMT Music Awards. Her record sales have been certified at 70 million units. This artifact is not only wonderful eye-candy, but as well, an investment quality piece. Est. Value: $3000-$4000. Starting bid: $1,000.

In addition, if you want to watch Carrie in action with the aforementioned adornment, check out her performance of “Church Bells” from the 2016 ACM Awards.

