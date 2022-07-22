ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Carrie Underwood’s Stagewear From 2016 ACM Awards Goes to Auction

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago

Carrie Underwood’s super-fans—and there are droves of them—are sure to come out of the woodwork for this one. A piece of Carrie’s stagewear from the 2016 ACM Awards is heading to auction.

The auction item in question: Carrie’s custom-made, silver, vinyl dress wrap, which she wore over her shear dress at the 51st ACM Awards in 2016. The piece is part of an online auction hosted by Rockology Auctions from Aug. 7-17. In addition, the estimated value of the dress wrap is $3,000-$4,000, with an opening bid set at $1,000.

Carrie sported the futuristic ensemble during her performance of “Church Bells” at the 51st ACM Awards at MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas on April 3, 2016.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifk7u_0gp6Hy7y00
Carrie’s stage-worn dress wrap is headed to auction. (left photo courtesy of Rockology Auctions; right photo by Ethan Miller/Getty)

Place Your Bid

Rockology’s online auction opens on Aug. 7. at 10 a.m. CT and closes on Aug. 17 at 10 p.m. CT. More than 200 items, many of which are music-related, are included in the auction.

Lot 74 is Carrie’s ACM Awards stagewear.

The auction’s official description: Custom made, outer portion dress wrap, in silver vinyl. Originally worn as an accessory to a shear, under garment at the ACM Awards. Carrie Underwood is one of the most dynamic country music recording artists today. Carrie has won over 100 major awards, including 7 Grammy Awards, 15 ACM Awards including three for Entertainer of the Year (the first female in history to win twice and, as of 2020, the only female ever to win three times) and additionally won 23 CMT Music Awards. Her record sales have been certified at 70 million units. This artifact is not only wonderful eye-candy, but as well, an investment quality piece. Est. Value: $3000-$4000. Starting bid: $1,000.

In addition, if you want to watch Carrie in action with the aforementioned adornment, check out her performance of “Church Bells” from the 2016 ACM Awards.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4vSmKbu20Fs

The post Carrie Underwood’s Stagewear From 2016 ACM Awards Goes to Auction appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Says These Recent Outfits From Her Vegas Shows Are Some of Her ‘Favorite’

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is well-known for her award-winning voice and energizing sound. She is also well known for her impeccable style. A mix of glamour, country, and a whole lot of personality, the 39-year-old music star always impresses with her one-of-a-kind style. Whether it be in a fun Insta post, on the cover of a glamour magazine, or on stage. The former American Idol winner has even repurposed some of her own styles for the stage, dazzling during her Las Vegas residency.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Jason Momoa Involved in Major Head-On Crash With Motorcycle

Aquaman star Jason Momoa was involved in a car collision with a motorcycle on Sunday. However, no one is seriously injured, TMZ reports. Law enforcement officials told the outlet that the actor was driving on Old Topanga Canyon Road around the Calabasas area earlier today. At one point during the ride, a biker driving in the opposite direction made contact with Momoa’s vehicle as they rounded a curve.
CALABASAS, CA
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Maggie Sajak Stuns in New Photo

“Wheel of Fortune” fans were left stunned after Pat Sajak’s gorgeous daughter posted a pic on her Instagram. The 27-year-old made her followers do a double-take as she flaunted her blonde hair and strapless dress. Sajak, who boasts nearly 50k followers on the popular social media platform, simply...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Has One Discomforting Obsession

Danielle Colby is best known for American Pickers. The long-running reality TV series on History Channel sees her dig through people’s basements, junkyards, barns, and garages in a never-ending treasure hunt for antique gold. Nicknamed the Queen of Rust, Colby has been featured on the show since it debut in 2010. She’s long been a favorite personality for fans of the show.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Dusty Hill
Person
Charlie Daniels
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Grew Up to Become a Famous Country Singer

Known for being the guitarist of Runaway June, Jennifer Wayne, comes from a famous family thanks to the one man referred to as “The Duke”. Whenever discussing the movie industry and icons immortalized on screen, it is hard not to mention John Wayne. Being the definition of what a man was back in the day, Wayne acted in Hollywood for 50 years, credited with having over 160 feature films. But when it came to his granddaughter, Jennifer, the Duke was nothing more than a loving family man who controlled the AMC channel.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm Awards#Online Auction#Grammy Awards#Rockology Auctions#Mgm Grand Garden
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Auctions
NewsBreak
Grammy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Mike Wolfe’s Antique Store Dinged with Complaint After ‘American Pickers’ Hits Low Ratings Drop

Once a hit show for the History Channel, American Pickers was a great trip into the past as its hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz discovered lost items there were more than valuable, they were a piece of history. But since the firing of Fritz, leaving Mike Wolfe to host himself, fans have voiced this frustration with the direction of the show and how much they miss Frank. While both hosts appeared to be great friends on TV, Fritz admitted that since his departure, he hasn’t heard a word from Wolfe. Although Fritz and Wolfe aren’t talking, it appears American Pickers has another disgruntled fan. This time, it’s the Better Business Bureau.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

513K+
Followers
55K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy