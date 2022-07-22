ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Neighbor Pharmacy Celebrates 40 Years of Elevating Independent Community Pharmacy at ThoughtSpot 2022

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022--

Today, Good Neighbor Pharmacy celebrated its 40 th Anniversary with nearly 5,000 independent pharmacy owners and advocates during the general session of its annual conference and tradeshow, ThoughtSpot . For the last four decades, Good Neighbor Pharmacy has carried out its mission of rallying independent pharmacies together, supporting them in offering clinical services and solutions for their community, and giving them a more powerful voice and presence in the industry.

After two years of virtual programming, ThoughtSpot is back in person and being held at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, Fla. The three-day conference gives pharmacists access to more than 20 live and on-demand continuing education (CE) sessions and certification programs, valuable networking events in the bustling exhibition hall, opportunities to investigate buying and much more.

“We’re thrilled to be back in person in time to commemorate Good Neighbor Pharmacy’s 40th anniversary with an event full of opportunities to celebrate our customers, provide exceptional educational sessions, buying opportunities, business resources and so much more,” said Jennifer Zilka, President of Good Neighbor Pharmacy . “ Good Neighbor Pharmacy has been a fierce advocate for independent community pharmacies, supporting our customers through change and times of crisis over the past four decades. I continue to be in awe of our customers, their unwavering commitment to their communities and patients, and their ingenuity and passion for the practice and business of pharmacy. It’s an honor to celebrate our past at this year’s show and rally together as we look to build a bright future for pharmacy.”

At the conference, Good Neighbor Pharmacy announced the expansion of its Google Advertising program to include Google Shopping Ads. With Google Shopping Ads, pharmacies can attract more front-end shoppers by making pharmacy inventory available to the community when they search for products near them. In addition, Good Neighbor Pharmacy unveiled a new scholarship program in partnership with the AmerisourceBergen Foundation, the non-profit charitable giving arm of AmerisourceBergen, to support aspiring pharmacists attending pharmacy school at a Historically Black College or University (HBCU). Scholarship award winners will receive $100,000 toward their pharmacy degree. The formal application process will launch this Fall, and the program will grant the first scholarship winner for the 2023-2024 school year. More information can be found at https://www.wearegnp.com/gnp-scholarship.

Ann Anaya, AmerisourceBergen’s Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer explains the importance of the program. “It is extremely important to AmerisourceBergen, the AmerisourceBergen Foundation and Good Neighbor Pharmacy that we support greater diversity and inclusion in the business and practice of pharmacy, especially within pharmacy ownership,” said Anaya. “Only 5 percent of today’s licensed pharmacists are Black, and 20 percent are considered non-white. Diversity in healthcare is essential to advancing health equity and supporting cultural competencies within specific communities, and when a patient is represented and culturally understood, there is greater potential for successful outcomes. There is so much untapped talent and potential out there, and that’s why we’re incredibly excited to announce this new scholarship program at ThoughtSpot 2022 .”

Gateway Pharmacy was also named the 2022 Pharmacy of the Year during this year’s general session. Gateway Pharmacy is a family-owned and operated independent community pharmacy that has served the Phoenixville, Pennsylvania area since the early 1950s. Gateway Pharmacy takes pride in knowing their customers and their families, providing a unique and customized experience for each patient. Serving as a “one stop shop” for all medical needs and considered a beloved cornerstone in the Phoenixville community, Gateway Pharmacy strives to offer the best care to every customer in a familiar and reliable environment. Gateway Pharmacy emerged as a finalist from a field of more than 4,800 nominations representing nearly 800 pharmacies across the country. Other finalists included Roden-Smith Pharmacy of Clovis, New Mexico, and Bushard’s Pharmacy of Laguna Beach, California.

“ThoughtSpot provides a special opportunity for us to gather to empower our customers, celebrate their successes, and reflect on our purpose,” said Brian Nightengale, RPh, PhD, President of Community and Specialty Pharmacy and Long-Term Care at AmerisourceBergen. “As this year’s conference comes to a close, we’re all energized and excited to continue being a trusted partner to our Good Neighbor Pharmacy customers, supporting their growth and their solidification as a true healthcare destination for patients across the U.S. Congratulations to Gateway Pharmacy, our 2022 Pharmacy of the Year winner, and congratulations to all of our independent pharmacy customers for their tireless efforts and incredible dedication to patients and communities nationwide over the past two years.”

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is an annual conference and trade show hosted by Good Neighbor Pharmacy on behalf of AmerisourceBergen, which aims to equip independent pharmacists with practices and resources they can use to transform their businesses to improve profitability and maintain their position as a vital source of patient care in their local communities. For more information on ThoughtSpot, please visit https://www.wearegnp.com/thoughtspot2022.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen fosters a positive impact on the health of people and communities around the world by advancing the development and delivery of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products. As a leading global healthcare company, with a foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and solutions for manufacturers, pharmacies, and providers, we create unparalleled access, efficiency, and reliability for human and animal health. Our 41,000 global team members power our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. AmerisourceBergen is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 with more than $200 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at https://amerisourcebergen.com/.

