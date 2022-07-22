ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dvsn Releases New 'Toxic' Song That Samples One Of JAY-Z's Classics

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUHHO_0gp6HpBR00
Photo: Getty Images

Dvsn's new song was already a hot topic on social media before it hit the Internet. Now that the track and its accompanying video have arrived, the R&B duo's fans are seeing just how "toxic" they can be.

On Friday, July 22, dvsn released their new single "If I Get Caught." The intoxicating song, which was produced by Bryan Michael-Cox, Jermaine Dupri and Nineteen85, describes their definition of cheating in a relationship. The OVO Sound artists also uses lyrics from JAY-Z's "Song Cry" off his 2001 album The Blueprint throughout the song. According to the duo, Jermaine Dupri got Hov to clear the sample.

"Thank you @jermainedupri for clearing Jay Z sample !" dvsn said in an Instagram post earlier this week that featured a screenshot of JD's text conversation with JAY-Z. "Oh and btw Jay it’s not toxic it’s honest ➗friday!!"

"I didn't think one could make a song more toxic than Song Cry," Hov texted Dupri. "I stand corrected. I just want a disclaimer that says.. That I said.. This song is wrong ! Haaaaa And you're good."

The video for their new song reveals just how "honest" the record is. It begins with Daniel Day saying goodbye to his girl for the night after promising her that he won't get into any shenanigans with his boy, MAL of the New Rory & MAL podcast, and their crew. After she sees a suspect message, his girl goes crazy over the thought of him cheating until he gets home.

"If I Get Caught" is dvsn's first release of 2022. Prior to their new song, they dropped their fourth studio album Cheers To The Best Memories, which was led by "Memories" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Watch the video for "If I Get Caught" below.

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B Struts Down Skyscraper In 6-inch Heels & Risky Robotic Bodysuit for ‘Hot Sh–t’ Music Video With Lil Durk & Kanye West

Cardi B is coming in hot with a brand new music video. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has finally released the visuals for her new song, “Hot Sh*t” featuring Lil Durk and Kanye West. The new track is from Cardi’s long-awaited follow-up to her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” and the first single since last year’s “Up,” which was followed by her chart-topping record and mega-hit “WAP” with Megan Thee Stallion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Jermaine Dupri
Essence

Erykah Badu Invited By Megan Thee Stallion To ‘Cut Up’ On Stage During Switzerland Performance

The ‘Tyrone’ singer gave Megan and the audience a show to remember. Someone better call Tyrone because Erykah Badu is channeling her inner hot girl!. Last week, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and singer-songwriter Erykah Badu performed at Gurtenfestival in Switzerland. Although they had sets planned one after the other, it didn’t keep them from being on stage together. Once Badu’s performance was over and Megan’s started, they walked up to the stage and surprised the crowd with an impromptu dance break. Megan cheered her on before joining her.
THEATER & DANCE
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jd#The New Rory Mal
Vibe

Dvsn Gets Toxic In Jay-Z Sampled “If I Get Caught” Music Video

Toronto R&B duo Daniel Dalry & Nineteen85 a.ka. Dvsn has finally released the music video to their toxic Jay-Z-sampled summer anthem, “If I Get Caught.” The visual arrives shortly after a text conversation between Jermaine Dupri and Hov hit the internet and showed Jay clearing the use of “Song Cry.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Wayne & Slick Rick Rap About Money On DJ Premier Produced Record "The Root of All"

Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Calvin Harris Enlists Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, And Halsey For Groovy Single, “Stay With Me”

Calvin Harris returns with a new video for his groovy third single, “Stay With Me.”. The Scottish DJ taps an all-star cast of collaborators for “Stay With Me,” continuing his desire to bring different artists together to create something new. The track’s production leans into the summer aesthetic closely associated with Harris’ Funk Wav series, boasting guest verses from Pharrell, Halsey, and Justin Timberlake for the disco-inspired number.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Vibe

Beyoncé Makes History On Billboard Hot 100 Chart With “Break My Soul”

In March 2021, this evergreen statement was tweeted: “Beyoncé only leaves her bed to make history and that’s really it for me.” As Queen Bey would have it, the sentiment still rings true with her becoming the first woman ever to rack up at least 20 top 10 hits as a solo act and 10 or more top 10s as a group member on the Billboard Hot 100.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Joey Badass Says He, Kendrick Lamar, and J. Cole Are the ‘Best MCs’

Joey Badass has declared himself among the world’s best rappers, alongside his previous collaborators Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole. The Pro Era made the bold claim in the Diddy-assisted “The Baddest,” the opening track of his newly released album, 2000. “N***as know who greater, fuck your favorite,...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

J. Cole, JID, Sheck Wes & Kenny Mason Prepare For Battle In 'Stick' Video

J. Cole, JID, Sheck Wes and Kenny Mason star in the new music video for “Stick,” the first visual offering from Dreamville’s D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. Directed by Onda and Waboosh, the cinematic video finds the quartet strapped up and ready for action. ATLiens JID and Kenny Mason descend on the Statue of Liberty by boat, while the boisterous Sheck Wes leads his own crew into battle. In typical boss fashion, J. Cole avoids the gunplay, but contends with several lasers targets aimed at his torso.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Jermaine Dupri Defends DVSN After Backlash To New Song, "If I Get Caught"

Jermaine Dupri has come to the defense of DVSN after their new single, “If I Get Caught," began receiving backlash on social media. The song, which features a sample of JAY-Z’s 2001 hit “Song Cry,” sees the Canadian R&B duo sing about infidelity. “The people I...
MUSIC
Complex

Watch the Video for Dvsn’s New Track “If I Get Caught”

Dvsn have returned with their new track “If I Get Caught.” They also shared the song’s music video, which you can watch up top. The OVO duo teased the record earlier this week, declaring it among the “five most honest anthems” in music history, alongside SZA’s “The Weekend,” Usher’s “Confessions Pt. II,” Drake’s “Marvins Room,” and Jay-Z’s “Song Cry.”
MUSIC
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy