Dvsn Releases New 'Toxic' Song That Samples One Of JAY-Z's Classics

Photo: Getty Images

Dvsn's new song was already a hot topic on social media before it hit the Internet. Now that the track and its accompanying video have arrived, the R&B duo's fans are seeing just how "toxic" they can be.

On Friday, July 22, dvsn released their new single "If I Get Caught." The intoxicating song, which was produced by Bryan Michael-Cox, Jermaine Dupri and Nineteen85, describes their definition of cheating in a relationship. The OVO Sound artists also uses lyrics from JAY-Z's "Song Cry" off his 2001 album The Blueprint throughout the song. According to the duo, Jermaine Dupri got Hov to clear the sample.

"Thank you @jermainedupri for clearing Jay Z sample !" dvsn said in an Instagram post earlier this week that featured a screenshot of JD's text conversation with JAY-Z. "Oh and btw Jay it’s not toxic it’s honest ➗friday!!"

"I didn't think one could make a song more toxic than Song Cry," Hov texted Dupri. "I stand corrected. I just want a disclaimer that says.. That I said.. This song is wrong ! Haaaaa And you're good."

The video for their new song reveals just how "honest" the record is. It begins with Daniel Day saying goodbye to his girl for the night after promising her that he won't get into any shenanigans with his boy, MAL of the New Rory & MAL podcast, and their crew. After she sees a suspect message, his girl goes crazy over the thought of him cheating until he gets home.

"If I Get Caught" is dvsn's first release of 2022. Prior to their new song, they dropped their fourth studio album Cheers To The Best Memories, which was led by "Memories" featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Watch the video for "If I Get Caught" below.