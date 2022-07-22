ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pat Benatar Doesn't Feel Right Singing 'Hit Me With Your Best Shot' Anymore

By Andrew Magnotta @AndrewMagnotta
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cw1fP_0gp6HoXw00
Photo: Getty Images North America

Pat Benatar says she has nixed her 1980 breakthrough hit "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" from her live setlist out of respect for victims of mass shootings in America.

The singer tells USA Today that she's not changing her mind, even if the decision bothers some fans.

"We're not doing 'Hit Me WIth Your Best Shot' and fans are having a heart attack, and I'm like, I'm sorry, in deference to the victims of the families of these mass shootings, I'm not singing it," she said. "I tell them, if you want to hear that song, go home and listen to it."

Benatar, who will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this fall, says she can't pretend to be comfortable singing those lyrics after all the gun violence we've seen this year.

"[The title] is tongue-in-cheek, but you have to draw the line," she added. "I can't say those words out loud with a smile on my face, I just can't. I'm not going to go onstage and soapbox — I go to my legislators — but that's my small contribution to protesting. I'm not going to sing it. Tough."

From Benatar's quadruple platinum-selling sophomore album, Crimes of Passion, "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" was her first Top 10 hit. It's also her most-performed live song ever, according to setlist.fm.

Benatar and Neil Giraldo are on tour in the U.S. through September. Get all their tour dates here.

Comments / 0

Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Girl Befriending a Tiny Squirrel at the Grand Canyon Is Way Too Cute

So many people dream about vising the Grand Canyon. Why? Well for starters it's one of the natural wonders of the world. And also because it's absolutely unreal. People all over the world travel to see this amazing view from Mother Earth. Some people might explore more and hike through the canyon or tube down the river. And others might, uhh, make some fuzzy friends while visiting?
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Giraldo
Person
Pat Benatar
Taste of Country

Wynonna Judd Joins Brandi Carlile for Emotional Performances of ‘Love Is Alive’ and ‘Girls Night Out’ in Nashville [Watch]

Brandi Carlile had a special surprise up her sleeve for fans who attended her two-night tour stop in Nashville over the weekend. Wynonna Judd joined Carlile on stage for her July 8 and 9 sets at Ascend Amphitheater to perform two of the Judds' biggest hits, and she had a very special message ready to share with her fans.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Usa Today#Crimes Of Passion
Outsider.com

On This Day: George Strait Tops the Chart With ‘Carrying Your Love With Me’ in 1997

George Strait scored his 32nd No. 1 hit when “Carrying Your Love With Me” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on July 19, 1997. The King of Country copped a string of No. 1 hits in the 1980s, including “Fool Hearted Memory,” “The Chair,” and “Baby Blue,” among others. The 1990s were no different for the chart-topping machine. George reached the summit with “Love Without End, Amen,” “If I Know Me,” “Check Yes or No,” “Blue Clear Sky,” and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Showers Praise on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestants’ Reworked Rendition of ‘Jolene’

Last week, country music trio Chapel Heart took to the America’s Got Talent stage with a reworked rendition of Dolly Parton’s mega-hit, “Jolene.” And, to put it simply, they absolutely crushed their performance. Now, after receiving the coveted golden buzzer from the competitive reality TV show’s four judges and its host Terri Crews, country music’s living legend Dolly Parton herself has showered the group of women with praise.
CELEBRITIES
pethelpful.com

Man's Story of Rescuing a Crying Baby Squirrel Is Touching People's Hearts

It was another day at the park for this TikToker and his dog named Coco. That is until Coco ran off and found something in the bushes. When the creator, known as @marksteenadamson, went to investigate, he saw what Coco discovered - a crying baby squirrel that has fallen out of the tree. He couldn't leave the poor little thing behind, so he decides to take it home. And no, he didn't take it to the vet or animal sanctuary because this type of squirrel is not native to the UK and therefore considered vermin. He didn't want to risk the chance of this little squirrel getting put down. So to his house, they go!
ANIMALS
DoYouRemember?

Take A Look At These Stunning Photos Of A Young Willie Nelson

Willie Nelson — or Shotgun Willie, as he is fondly called — is a legend in the country music genre. The American Outlaw Country singer was born in the early ’30s and wrote his first song at the young age of seven. His career started quite early as he began touring locally as a high schooler with the Bohemian Polka band as their lead singer and guitarist.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

169K+
Followers
18K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy