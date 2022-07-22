ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Moore wins Democratic nod for Maryland governor

By Max Greenwood
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
Wes Moore, a nonprofit executive and author, was projected to win the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor.

NBC and CNN both called the race for Moore on Friday, several days after the Tuesday primary.

Moore, a political upstart who had the endorsement of Oprah Winfrey, beat out a crowded field including two prominent Democratic challengers, former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez and state Comptroller Peter Franchot, in a heated three-way race.

His victory is a particularly deep blow to Perez, a former Obama-era Labor secretary who campaigned as a steady hand and establishment favorite in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Perez and an allied super PAC also outspent Moore and Franchot heavily in the race.

But in picking Moore, Maryland Democrats ultimately chose a different direction for the party at a time of deep frustration with the political establishment.

Moore’s win isn’t entirely surprising. Recent polling showed him and Perez running in a dead heat, while Franchot trailed close behind.

With the nomination locked up, Moore will look to flip the Maryland governor’s mansion in November after nearly eight years of Republican control under outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan.

ts.trump commited treason
2d ago

As I told you the blue waves coming in you read Waze sit down hair down because you took away women's rights women are going to vote for a Republican no more

Related
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, wins GOP nomination for St. Mary's County State's Attorney

BALTIMORE -- Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, the daughter of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, beat her former boss and incumbent Richard Fritz in the Republican primary for St. Mary's County's States Attorney race. Fritz has been the state's attorney of the Southern Maryland county since 1998. Sterling crushed Fritz with a 70% victory. She currently prosecutes violent crimes and serious drug cases with the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office.Formerly a Deputy State's Attorney under Fritz, Sterling left the office amid controversy in 2020. Sterling claimed in her resignation letter she was demoted after reporting "questionable financial and personnel practices." "It is clear to me...
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
The Intercept

Sen. Joe Manchin May Not Be Kingmaker in West Virginia for Long

For decades, Sen. Joe Manchin has presided over West Virginia’s Democratic Party, crowning candidates and throwing cushy appointments to allies while the state’s jobs, wages, and environment have gradually been ground to dust. But earlier this month, a grassroots slate of over 50 Democrats took control of the West Virginia Democratic Party after winning a majority of seats on the executive committee and ousting party leadership, thus ending Manchin’s de facto control of the state party apparatus.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Trump 'Will Be Prosecuted' and 'Is Going Down,' Glenn Kirschner Predicts

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted Saturday that Donald Trump "will be prosecuted" in state and federal court, asserting that the former president "is going down." Some prominent legal experts have repeatedly floated the possibility that an ongoing probe in Georgia's Fulton County could lead to criminal charges against the...
POTUS
Law & Crime

Another Trump-Supporting Congress Member Reveals That the District Attorney Investigating 2020 Election Subversion Has Subpoenaed Him

Another Donald Trump-supporting member of Congress disclosed on Monday that the Georgia prosecutor investigating attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election has issued a subpoena against him — and announced plans to fight the request the day before his scheduled testimony. Rep. Jody Hice (R-Ga.) revealed the development in...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
NBC News

Georgia Senate Primary Election Results: Warnock, Walker win

Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and former NFL star Herschel Walker will face off in the high-stakes Senate contest, NBC News projects. Some states and some individual counties provide results broken down by type of ballot cast, which can include Election Day votes, or those cast early, either in person or by mail. Whenever that information is widely available in a state on election night, NBC News will display it.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls

Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
OHIO STATE
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
TheWrap

Dr. Oz Trolled for Shooting Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Ad in His Mansion … in New Jersey

Mehmet Oz was slammed Thursday for filming a campaign ad in his bid for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in his New Jersey mansion. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, quote tweeted the video, saying “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey.” Fetterman also attached two images from a 2020 People magazine profile that showed off the Republican doctor/talk show host’s extravagant home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
POLITICS
The Hill

