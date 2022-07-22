Moore wins Democratic nod for Maryland governor

Tweet

Wes Moore, a nonprofit executive and author, was projected to win the Democratic nomination for Maryland governor.

NBC and CNN both called the race for Moore on Friday, several days after the Tuesday primary.

Moore, a political upstart who had the endorsement of Oprah Winfrey, beat out a crowded field including two prominent Democratic challengers, former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez and state Comptroller Peter Franchot, in a heated three-way race.

His victory is a particularly deep blow to Perez, a former Obama-era Labor secretary who campaigned as a steady hand and establishment favorite in the Democratic gubernatorial primary.

Perez and an allied super PAC also outspent Moore and Franchot heavily in the race.

But in picking Moore, Maryland Democrats ultimately chose a different direction for the party at a time of deep frustration with the political establishment.

Moore’s win isn’t entirely surprising. Recent polling showed him and Perez running in a dead heat, while Franchot trailed close behind.

With the nomination locked up, Moore will look to flip the Maryland governor’s mansion in November after nearly eight years of Republican control under outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan.