BRICK BEAUTY for sale on Sheboygan’s Northside near Evergreen Park! Main level offers eat-in kitchen with numerous windows allowing lots of natural light in AND most major appliances included; an extra spacious living room with free standing hutch included to showcase your collectibles. All 3 bedrooms are nice in size with 1 of the bedrooms having access to the backyard. Lower level offers rec room with gas fireplace that is ideal for cheering on the Brew Crew or when extra space is needed. There is additional bath facilities in LL that needs some TLC to finish off the space. Outside you will find a nicely sized, fenced in yard great for entertaining, gardening or just relaxing. Off the 1 car garage is an attached screen porch to enjoy Wisconsin summer nights. Call today to see this gem!

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO