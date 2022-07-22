ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

Clinton FD chief departing post

By Staff reports
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 3 days ago
As one department head takes his place, the City of Clinton is now beginning the search for another.

Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Lovette is leaving Clinton to be the chief in Randleman, N.C., a move that city officials said would take him closer to his family. The announcement comes as James (J.P.) Duncan takes his place as the new city manager.

“Chief Lovette has done an excellent job,” Clinton Mayor Lew Starling stated on Thursday. “Under his leadership, the fire rating has been lowered and training and equipment improved. We wish him well in this move.”

Duncan is expected to begin a search immediately.

Lovette began in his capacity as Clinton fire chief back in April 2018. A native of Salisbury, N.C., Lovette has been in the fire service for more than 35 years, since starting at the Salisbury Fire Department in 1986.

