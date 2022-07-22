ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 wildfires burning across California

By Jacque Porter
 3 days ago

CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — CAL FIRE and the National Parks Service continue to monitor and battle fires across California.

The Anzar Fire started Thursday in San Benito County between Gilroy and Salinas, west of Aromas, CAL FIRE said. The fire has burned 86 acres and is 0% contained.

The Slate Fire, which also started Thursday, ignited in Tuolumne County southwest of Jamestown. The fire hsa burned 63 acres and is 25% contained.

According to CAL FIRE, the Meadow Fire, which started Tuesday near Boonville in southern Mendocino County, has burned 17 acres and is 95% contained.

Agua Fire ignited Monday, 3 miles west of Mariposa, has burned 421 acres and is 80% contained, CAL FIRE’s incident tracker reported.

Winding Fire, which started Monday 3 miles south of Oregon House in Yuba County, has burned 82 acres and is 95% contained.

The Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park has burned about 4,856 acres and is 79% contained, the National Parks Service said.

The Electra Fire, which started July 4 and is located on the border of Amador and Calaveras County, has burned 4,478 acres and has remained at 99% containment for several days, according to CAL FIRE reports.

