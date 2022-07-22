ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, IN

Now That’s Class

By Matt Keating
townepost.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Welch believes being a positive influence helped him win the 2021-2022 State Assistant Principal of the Year award, as well as District 2 Assistant Principal of the Year honors, for his job at Riverside Intermediate School in Plymouth. The Indiana Association of School Principals [IASP] is a statewide...

townepost.com

Times-Union Newspaper

Former Silver Lake School Students, Staff Share Memories

SILVER LAKE – A group of at least two dozen people gathered Saturday at the old Silver Lake School to celebrate the school and memories associated with it. Town Council President Hugh Murfin said the school opened in 1930, teaching all 12 grades. The cost of the building was about $88,000, according to a document found in a memory box dug up Wednesday that was put on the school grounds when the school opened. The school stopped being a high school in 1966 and was exclusively a grade school until it was closed.
SILVER LAKE, IN
moderncampground.com

All-Female RV Tech Training Class Starts This August

Twenty-four women aspire to become certified female RV technicians, starting their training on August 1. The women were selected from 100 applicants and will receive RV Technical Institute’s (RVTI) gold standard training thanks to its partnership with the RV Women’s Alliance (RVWA). Ten out of the 24 trainees...
moderncampground.com

Keystone RV Closing Two Goshen Factories

Keystone RV has announced that they are closing down two of its Goshen (Indiana) factories, leaving over 300 employees out of work. On Monday, Keystone submitted a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. As per a report, on September 23, Keystone RV...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Grand Design RV makes room for Toys for Tots

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - It was Christmas in July thanks to a partnership between Grand Design RV, Marine Corps Reserve and the Elkhart Toys for Tots Campaign. On July 23rd, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the public was invited to brings toys to the Grand Design RV Customer Support Center.
ELKHART, IN
inkfreenews.com

Settlement Sought Against Contractor For Blatant Violations

SYRACUSE — Syracuse Board of Zoning is seeking a $10,000 settlement from a contractor said to have “blatantly” violated rules and regulations on building a new home for Juan Zambrano on Lakeview Road in Oakwood. The settlement came at the end of a request for a variance to allow the home to remain as constructed, during the boards meeting Thursday, July 21.
SYRACUSE, IN
abc57.com

Possible new district maps in Goshen

ELKHART Ind. -- The Goshen Common Council is going to vote on getting new district maps. The maps are based on the census from 2020 showing the population numbers. If the new maps are approved on August 15th, it will replace the maps decided on from the councils August 1st meeting.
WNDU

Ferris wheel at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair

The fair is open for the next nine days—and there’s plenty of food, festivities, and fun to be had!. Livestock is a staple of any 4-H fair, and the Elkhart County 4-H Fair is no exception.
WNDU

Westside BBQ and Craft Festival taking place on Sunday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th annual Westside BBQ and Craft Festival is taking place on Sunday, July 24, in South Bend!. From 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can sample barbequed foods made by the area’s best chefs and find unique gifts and art produced by local artists and crafters. There will also be activities for kids, including a bounce house!
idesignarch.com

Contemporary Barn House Conversion With Rustic Interiors

A 19th century barn in Niles, Michigan near South Bend, Indiana was converted into a contemporary style home with an indoor lap pool. The original character of the barn was preserved while the exterior has been highly modernized. Designed by Northworks Architects, the spacious interior is decorated with a contemporary...
NILES, MI
abc57.com

New Vietnamese restaurant coming to La Porte

LA PORTE, Ind. -- Bon Viet, a new establishment in La Porte, is set to become the first Vietnamese restaurant in the city. Located at 501 West Lincolnway Street, the restaurant is set to begin serving the community with authentic Vietnamese cuisine starting sometime in mid-August or September. Bon Viet...
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting over 7,000 customers are without power after storms rolled through Michiana Saturday morning. Areas like Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph, Michigan currently have over 600 people without power, and South Bend has almost 1,000 people without power. Places like Jamestown, and Oseola are also seeing hundreds of people without power. There is not currently a timetable for when power will be back for those without power.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Memorial mass and bench rededication planned to honor late doctor

A memorial mass and bench rededication ceremony will be hosted by the Saint Joseph Health System in honor of South Bend Orthopaedics doctor, Dr. Todd Graham. Dr. Graham was shot and killed in July of 2017 after refusing to provide a patient with an opioid prescription. According to ABC 57...
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elkhart, Lagrange, Marshall, Noble, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 06:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Elkhart; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Elkhart County in north central Indiana Northwestern Noble County in northeastern Indiana St. Joseph County in north central Indiana Western Lagrange County in northeastern Indiana Northeastern Marshall County in north central Indiana Southern Cass County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 800 AM EDT. * At 657 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Edwardsburg to near Osceola to near Bremen, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include South Bend, Elkhart, Mishawaka, Goshen, Niles, Sturgis, Nappanee, Bremen, Ligonier, Georgetown, Syracuse, Lagrange, Gulivoire Park, Granger, Dunlap, Simonton Lake, Middlebury, Osceola, Constantine and Wakarusa. This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 72 and 121. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Police investigating incident on Main Street in Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Police are investigating an incident in Mishawaka Friday evening. A police presence was called to an incident with that occurred on Main Street near Edison Lakes Parkway in Mishawaka. Follow 16 News Now on air and online as we continue to bring you the latest...
iheart.com

Rochester Mayor Declares Gun Violence Emergency

Rochester Mayor Malik Evans is declaring a gun violence emergency in the city. He says the declaration will give him more tools to close streets, and move resources to the trouble spots. He says police and City Hall will be working on two fronts to stop the violence -- intervention...
ROCHESTER, NY

