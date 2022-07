The owners behind successful Paperboy in Austin are excited to announce Full Goods Diner, a new restaurant coming to Pearl. The new diner is the product of San Antonio native and restaurateur Ryan Harms and chef Patrick Jackson of Paperboy in partnership with Potluck Hospitality. Full Goods Diner will open in September 2022 in the Full Goods building on the property, with an official opening date to be announced soon. The restaurant will be located at 200 E. Grayson St., San Antonio, TX 78215.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO