ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Jalen Brunson Tampering Investigation: Mavs Gain … What?

By Mike Fisher
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DPVra_0gp6E3sR00

DALLAS - From very early on in the process of the New York Knicks getting cozy with Jalen Brunson, the Dallas Mavs moaned about the (obvious)? tampering occurring right under their noses.

Now comes word that there is an "excellent chance" that the Knicks will be investigated for tampering in the Brunson signing.

Yay!

But … why?

Meaning, “why” from a Mavs standpoint? What’s in it for the “wronged team” to watch as the “guilty team” is “punished”?

It is alleged that native New Yorker Brunson, whose father was recently hired by the organization, was invited by the Knicks to agree to a deal before the official opening of the free agency window during which they could legally negotiate a contract.

In an effort to put a blanket over that, we’ll suggest that the Knicks somehow coerced ESPN into reporting on a “first meeting” between Brunson and the Knicks … an odd facade that should fool nobody.

Brunson became a standout in Dallas despite being just a second-round pick out of Villanova, this year emerging as arguably the Mavs’ second-most productive player behind All-NBA star Luka Doncic.

Brunson, who recently praised New York for knowing how to best use him while having described the Knicks as "one big family for me," eventually (and officially) signed a four-year, $104 million deal.

Mavs sources immediately brought up the tampering concept as soon as the Knicks’ flirtations with Brunson became apparent, team owner Mark Cuban later sarcastically pretending Dallas believes no lines were crossed.

"No, they were perfect. I saw nothing wrong at all," said Cuban, while also congratulating Brunson on getting what he “deserves. … That's just the business, that's just the way it works ... that's not my job to determine. That's up to the NBA. It is what it is, it's done."

The Knicks are probably not overly concerned about the ramifications of an investigation, knowing that the last time the NBA found a team guilty of violating tampering rules, the Chicago Bulls lost only a second-round pick after the acquisition of Lonzo Ball via a sign-and-trade.

So the guilty Knicks will lose little. And the “victimized” Mavs will gain nothing. What, then, is the point of a team like the Mavs ever complaining and what is the point of a team like the Knicks ever complying?

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Brooklyn Nets complete trade with Jazz

Big things are happening in the NBA for the Brooklyn Nets. Along with all the news surrounding their superstars, they made a major move on Thursday by trading a 2023 first-round draft pick for Utah Jazz small forward Royce O’Neale. The Nets will be sending one of their first-round...
BROOKLYN, NY
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Malik Monk Believes LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Out

After the 2021-22 season ended, it was clear that the Russell Westbrook trade did not work out in favor of the Los Angeles Lakers. While all the turmoil and failure can’t be attributed solely to Westbrook, the point guard has his fair share of the blame to take after his first year in Los Angeles went up in flames. Westbrook’s poor shooting, decision-making and unwillingness to adapt hurt the Lakers on the floor and he didn’t help himself in his exit interview when he failed to take any accountability for the team’s poor season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
State
New York State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots

The Golden State Warriors have finally filled their available two-way spots after signing Quinndary Weatherspoon to a deal. The Warriors actually gave Weatherspoon the two-way deal as their qualifying offer at the beginning of free agency in June. However, it is only now that the former San Antonio Spurs guard put pen to paper. According […] The post Warriors bring back former Spurs guard to complete two-way spots appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Awesome News About LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball is playing in the Drew League in California on Sunday. The 23-year-old just finished playing for the Charlotte Hornets in NBA Summer League. He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball, and younger brother of Chicago Bulls point guard (and former second overall pick of the Los Angeles Lakers) Lonzo Ball.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Mark Cuban
Person
Jalen Brunson
The Spun

Former Lakers Player Is Auctioning His 2 Championship Rings

In his first two NBA seasons, power forward Slava Medvedenko was a contributing member to two Los Angeles Lakers championship teams. But now he's getting ready to part ways with the mementos from those incredible years. In an interview with the Associated Press, Medvedenko said he would be auctioning off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks gets critical update after ‘done deal’ reports

The New York Knicks and Utah Jazz remain linked for a potential Donovan Mitchell trade, but contrary to reports, a deal is far from being made. Recently rumors spread that Mitchell’s trade to Knicks is a “done deal” and both teams are simply working on the finer deals of the blockbuster. The reporter who made […] The post RUMOR: Donovan Mitchell trade to Knicks gets critical update after ‘done deal’ reports appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers Rumors: LA Exploring Re-Signing Carmelo Anthony This Summer

The Lakers made waves last summer by signing mainly aging veterans on the downside of their careers. LA's gambit didn't pay off. Both due to injury, and a lack of bench production, the Lakers finished 11th in the Western Conference (33-49) and were the laughingstock of the league. Even Steph Curry made sure to call out the Lakers for their veteran signings while hosting the ESPYs this week. But one of the few veterans who did contribute was Carmelo Anthony.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#The Dallas Mavs#New Yorker Brunson#Espn#Villanova
DallasBasketball

Mavs Will Be Better Next Season: 3 Big Reasons Why

After losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in free agency, the Dallas Mavericks have still not made a move that helps them fill that void. There’s still time for the Mavs to address that issue before the season begins, assuming Donovan Mitchell and/or Kevin Durant get traded between now and then.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
DallasBasketball

Kevin Durant Hoops with Mavs’ Spencer Dinwiddie; Recruiting Tool?

Earlier this week, we wrote about how Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic isn’t really interested in being a talent recruiter for the team. Although Doncic is entitled to that decision — after all, GM Nico Harrison is the guy getting paid big bucks to make roster improvements — the NBA is about relationships, especially between players and other players.
DALLAS, TX
DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
763K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

 https://www.si.com/nba/mavericks/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy