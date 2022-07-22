ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entrepreneur sells Aquaman Pools in Scottsdale

 3 days ago
Chad Nikkel has been an entrepreneur since he was 15 years old. With more than 11 successful businesses under his belt, he recently sold his latest venture in Scottsdale, Aquaman Pools, which he grew to a multi-million dollar business in just seven short years.

For more than a decade, a press release stated, Nikkel has served as president and CEO of Aquaman Pools and AquaTouch Pool Purification System, operating his businesses with the motto of putting his customers first. This strategy helped propel Aquaman Pools to be one of the largest pool service companies in Scottsdale.

He sold that business to National Pool Partners (of which he is also a founder) and is embarking on his newest venture — coaching entrepreneurs on how to grow their businesses.

“I’m focused on helping entrepreneurs experience hypergrowth of their small businesses in Arizona,” Nikkel said in the release. “I’m a big believer in small business for Americans because small business creates opportunities for all of us. I love growing small businesses and I want to continue to help entrepreneurs be successful and break through the glass ceilings because there is truly so much opportunity.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZwkIz_0gp6DcWi00

Nikkel has been heavily involved in helping other entrepreneurs for many years through his contributions with Entrepreneurs Organization (EO). He sat on the local board for five years before becoming involved at the United States West regional level, which helps new entrepreneurs in all states west of Colorado integrate into the organization.

As the EO learning chair, he brought in speakers and helped develop events for members and also currently serves with EO Accelerator, which involves coaching businesses in the revenue.

“As an entrepreneur, I’ve grown many businesses — and some that didn’t work out,” Nikkel said in the release. “I’ve made mistakes that I’ve learned from and I want to help businesses see those blind spots and avoid those same mistakes I made. It’s important to me to give back to the entrepreneurial community, and I get a lot from those relationships as well; it’s not a one-way street. I enjoy starting up and growing businesses, helping them figure out their market, and how they can capitalize on it — how they can grow better and bigger.”

At just 15 years old, Nikkel started a roofing business in his home state of Kansas, where he was born and raised. He ran that business until he was 22. Since then, he has created, bought and sold multiple businesses, mostly in the home-owner related industry, but also including software and marketing companies along with his most recent pool business, Aquaman Pools and AquaTouch Pool Purification System.

For more about Nikkel, visit linkedin.com/in/chadnikkel.

