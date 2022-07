Kensey Jones came up with the great idea at the same time many of us do—right as she was about to fall asleep. While in bed that January evening, the second-grade teacher at St. Michael's Episcopal School in Richmond, Va., was trying to think of an original idea for a persuasive writing assignment. It soon hit her: What if her kids wrote adoption letters for animals at the local shelter—from the pets' perspective?

RICHMOND, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO