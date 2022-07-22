ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

El Paso Matters - Texas gubernatorial race tightens and more

By KRWG News, Partners
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Cruces will be central to abortion issue in the coming years, Texas gubernatorial race tightens, and City Council...

Comments

James Tapia
1d ago

Please do not vote for beto He's just another politician that doesn't care for the people of Texas. You will regret it just like we regret it for putting Biden in office. People of Texas wake up. Let's keep Abbott in office.

2
John Donovan
3d ago

beto is funded by Soros, a man determined to destroy this country

11
 

Government Boondoggles Shouldn’t be New Mexico Way

New Mexico is always ranked among the “poor” states in the United States. But, as anyone who lives here or has taken stock of New Mexico’s abundant natural and cultural resources can tell you, we have no business being “poor.”. Sadly, much of our poverty is...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in El Paso is giving away millions

Readers like to see inspiring stories, so I have been writing a popular series of articles highlighting people who generously give back to their community. I have written several on generous people from Texas, and today's article is no different. This time we look at a man from El Paso that has been very generous in his charitable donations.
EL PASO, TX
‘You’re trying to take my freedom away’: Watch Beto O’Rourke’s Q & A with Snyder residents

Editor’s note: The attached video includes questions and answers from Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s campaign rally in Snyder, Texas on July 21, 2022. Lulls have been cut out. Transcript: Increased art funding in rural areas Question: “I represent the Scurry County Museum, and my question for you is: It is really hard […]
SNYDER, TX
Texas Republicans Threaten Lawyers with Prosecution and Disbarment if They Facilitate Abortions

A group of Texas Republican legislators sent a letter to one of the biggest law firms in the U.S. threatening the company and its lawyers with disbarment and prosecution if they facilitate abortions, even outside of Texas, according to a report. The letter, which TMZ has obtained, says the 11 members of the Texas Freedom Caucus have become aware of Sidley Austin “reimbursing travel costs of employees who leave Texas to murder their unborn children.” The letter also accused the firm of being complicit in performing illegal abortions, adding that abortion is a felony in Texas if the mother’s life is not in danger. Rep. Mayes Middleton, the chair of the caucus who signed the letter, added that if Sidley Austin breaks the law, the firm and all its partners could be prosecuted and disbarred. The letter also said Sidley “may have aided or abetted drug-induced abortions in violation of the Texas Heartbeat Act, by paying for abortions (or abortion-related travel) in which the patient ingested the second drug in Texas after receiving the drugs from an out-of-state provider.” The message said there is litigation already underway to find out the identity of the lawyers who are responsible for the Texas Heartbeat Act breach.
TEXAS STATE
Mothers Against Greg Abbott voice need for change in Texas

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mothers Against Greg Abbott posted a video on Twitter voicing the need for change in Texas politics. The women in the video raised concerns for the futures of their families in Texas, referncing that “nothing changes in Texas politics until it does.” Mothers Against Greg Abbott spoke on the Texas […]
TEXAS STATE
Human billboards will be crossing the streets of El Paso next week

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Mobile messages will be seen in El Paso with TxDOT’s “human billboards” demonstrational message campaign, urging better driver awareness. DETAILS: Sunday, July 24, 2022, and Monday, July 25, 2022 •          7 a.m. to 11 p.m., July 24, San Jacinto Plaza , El Paso •          Noon to 4 p.m., July 24, El […]
EL PASO, TX
New Mexico CYFD outlines changes after outside review

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The embattled state agency that oversees child welfare in New Mexico says it will retrain front-line investigators and create new critical review teams among other changes. The planned overhaul announced Friday was prompted by an outside review of the response by the Children, Youth and...
POLITICS
A Slew Of Abortion Clinics Are Opening In New Mexico. Crisis Pregnancy Centers Are, Too.

With Roe v. Wade overturned, abortion providers are flocking to New Mexico, one of the largest southwestern states that protects abortion access. So-called “crisis pregnancy centers” are following their lead. One of these centers will now open across the street from the Las Cruces Women’s Health Clinic, a reincarnation of the Mississippi clinic at the center of the Supreme Court case that reversed Roe.
LAS CRUCES, NM
High turnout for back-to-school uniform swap

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Lions Club and Moms On Board partnered for a back-to-school uniform swap. The event allowed families to do a uniform swap with other El Paso families to prepare for the upcoming school year. All you had to do was drop off your gently used school uniform to […]
EL PASO, TX
Avoid These 8 Venomous Species In Texas

Texas is home to an array of animal species, including those who use venom to defend themselves or to catch their prey. Some can cause a little itch in the leg, while others can cause death. This is a list of 8 species of animals and plants present in the...
TEXAS STATE

