ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harrisburg woman found dead in California hotel

By George Stockburger
abc27.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMODESTO, Calif. (WHTM) – Diasia Sease of Harrisburg was found deceased in a California hotel room in what police are calling a “suspicious death.”. Modesto Police say Sease, 22, was located...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 9

Ciecie Brown
3d ago

Don’t the hotel have cameras ? They should be able to get the last person or the last few people leaving her room from the cameras and be taking them in custody for questioning!!

Reply(6)
10
Related
CBS Sacramento

Arrest Made After Pennsylvania Woman Diasia Sease Found Shot Dead In Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) — Homicide detectives investigating the shooting death of a Pennsylvania woman at a Modesto hotel have made an arrest. The Modesto Police Department said Maurice Franklin Jr., 31, of Stockton, was taken into custody Saturday in connection to the death of Diasia Sease, 22, whose body was found with a gunshot wound in a room at the Best Western hotel on West Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday, July 20. Franklin was arrested in Stockton during a traffic stop. Investigators served a search warrant at his home and located two guns and additional evidence linking him to Sease’s death, police said. At this time, it is unclear if Franklin and Sease knew each other or what the motive in the shooting was.
MODESTO, CA
abc27.com

Lancaster man wanted after shooting outside nightclub

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to a shooting outside of Legacy Nightclub in Lancaster at around 3 a.m. on July 17. When officers arrived they found two men in front of the nightclub who had been shot. The victims were transported to a...
LANCASTER, PA
MyChesCo

Suspect Charged in 1975 Murder of Lindy Sue Biechler

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and the Manor Township Police Department announce the recent arrest of a suspect in the 1975 murder of 19-year-old Lindy Sue Biechler in Manor Township. Lancaster County Detective Christopher Erb and Manor Township Police Department Detective Sergeant Tricia Mazur...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Mom Killed In California Hotel: Police

A 22-year-old Pennsylvania mom was found dead in a California hotel and now police are investigating her death as a homicide. Diasia Sease of Harrisburg was identified as the victim of a “suspicious death" on Thursday, July 21, by Modesto police. Modesto police were first called to investigate the...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central California#San Francisco#Smartphone App#Violent Crime#The Best Western Hotel#Modesto Police#Abc27 News
abc27.com

Man grazed by bullet in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting occurred in the Allison Hill neighborhood of the city of Harrisburg on Sunday, July 24. Harrisburg Police say the shooting happened in the area of 16th and Carnation Streets when a man suffered a non-life threatening graze wound to the back of his head.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Four catalytic convertors stolen in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police were called to Klinger Services LLC, in Dauphin County after four catalytic converters were cut off and stolen. According to Troopers, four vehicles had the catalytic converters cut off of them and stolen between July 19 and July 21. The...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Harrisburg Police investigating weekend shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On July 24, Harrisburg Police responded to a report of shots fired around the area of North 16 and Carnation Streets. Once on scene, officers found an adult man who had been assaulted and shot at. The man suffered a graze wound on the back of the head.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Man wanted, woman charged after Lancaster drug raid

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster woman was arrested and a man is at-large after a drug investigation recovered firearms, drugs, and over $86,000 in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says on June 2, members of the Lancaster County Drug Task Force began an investigation involving Christopher Alvelo and the distribution of crack cocaine. Undercover investigators made several purchases totaling 12.6 grams of crack cocaine from Alvelo, who police say was accompanied by his girlfriend Destiny Medina.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Man hospitalized after noon shooting in Harrisburg

This article has been updated with additional information from Harrisburg city spokesman Matt Maisel. A shooting in the area of 16th and Carnation streets in Harrisburg on Sunday has put one man in the hospital. Emergency services were called to the area just after 12:00 p.m. for a report of...
HARRISBURG, PA
KCRA.com

Bomb threat reported at Stanislaus County-area move theaters unfounded

RIVERBANK, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a movie theater in the Riverbank area was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening that was ultimately unfounded. The threat was reported at the Galaxy Theatres Riverbank IMAX on 2525 Patterson Road. A sheriff's office spokesperson told KCRA...
RIVERBANK, CA
The Valley Citizen

Police Pull Body from Canal in Modesto’s College District

At approximately 9:00am, Saturday, July 23, Modesto Police Officers pulled a body from a Modesto Irrigation District Canal at the corner of Morris and Virginia Streets in Modesto, just two blocks east of Modesto Junior College. Officers on scene said the body was of an unidentified male and there were no signs of injury or foul play.
MODESTO, CA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs man killed in Harrisburg crash

A 67-year-old man was killed in an overnight hit-and-run crash Thursday at a Harrisburg intersection, authorities said. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office said Tyrone Thompson, of Harrisburg, was the passenger pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. Thursday crash at 17th and Regina streets. His autopsy is scheduled for July 26.
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Sacramento

22-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Identified As Person Found Dead Inside Modesto Hotel Room

MODESTO (CBS13) – Officers are continuing to investigate a suspicious death at Modesto hotel from earlier this week. Modesto police said officers responded to the Best Western hotel along W. Orangeburg Avenue on Wednesday after staff reported finding a woman dead in one of the rooms. Detectives responded to the process the scene and were seeking any possible witnesses. On Thursday, Modesto police announced that they had identified the woman found dead as 22-year-old Harrisburg, Penn. resident Diasia Sease. Still, no information on how Sease died has been released, but the detectives have said they are still looking to identify a suspect.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Dead newborn found at an encampment in Lodi leads to the arrest of a woman

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton California Highway Patrol arrested a woman in connection with the death of a newborn found on July 20. According to the CHP, the Lodi Police Department was contacted around 4:47 p.m. after Ebonie Allen, 23, arrived at Lodi Memorial Hospital “from a homeless encampment.” Hospital staff told officers that the […]
LODI, CA
Daily Voice

1 Arrested, 2 Wanted For Drive-By Shooting Death Of Dog In Central PA (UPDATE)

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman are still wanted in connection with a deadly drive-by shooting of a dog after one man was arrested, authorities say. Dajohn Na'Rayn Sanders, 22, of Chambersburg, was arrested in connection with the drive-by shooting at that happened on July 12 in the 350 block of Lincoln Way West on Friday, July 22, police said in an update release.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Man dies while swimming in Youghiogheny River

PERRYOPOLIS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man died while swimming in the Youghiogheny River in Perry Township, Fayette County. According to Fayette County 911, first responders were dispatched to the scene along Layton Road at around 5 p.m. Saturday evening. The Fayette County coroner's office says 29-year-old David Koker of...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy