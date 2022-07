Located in southwest Florida on the Gulf Coast, Naples is known for its beautiful views, high-end shopping and quality dining. The pristine beaches and stunning sunsets pair with a historic downtown to make this area a joy for tourists and locals alike. The sheer number of restaurants in Naples may have you overwhelmed – maybe you're wondering which waterfront fine dining option has the best wine list, or which Italian restaurant serves pizza that will transport you to Naples' namesake city in Italy. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best restaurants in Naples.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO