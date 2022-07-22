ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollister, CA

Safe Exchange Zone now active in Hollister

By Carmel de Bertaut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHollister Police Department has activated a Safe Exchange Zone in the front parking lot of police headquarters at 395 Apollo Way. The zone has audio and video recording and provides a place for people to safely meet. It can be used by parents to exchange children under custody orders. It can...

Comments / 1

KSBW.com

Incorrectly painted lanes on street cause confusion in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. — A newly repaved and stripped street in Hollister is causing confusion for drivers and community members. The lanes along Ladd Lane were incorrectly drawn. “I saw it later in the afternoon on my way home from work, and I thought, Woah, this is the strangest thing...
HOLLISTER, CA
wrif.com

This Town’s Road Lanes Were Painted Incorrectly

The town of Hollister, California recently had the lines on its roads repainted . . . and it didn’t go well!. They were looking to add stuff like bike lanes and “central circles” on the roads, because they wanted to slow traffic, and discourage street racing. The...
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews stop forward progress of brush fire in unincorporated Morgan Hill

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Crews in the South Bay were able to stop the forward progress of a brush fire in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill that threatened structures Sunday afternoon.The Santa Clara County Unit of Cal Fire first posted about the incident on its Twitter account at around 1:21 p.m. Sunday, saying that the fire was burning in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill on the 600 block of Pratt Lane. Some structures were being threatened as firefighters made their aggressive initial attackAbout 20 minutes later, Cal Fire confirmed that firefighters were able stopped forward progress of the incident, called the Pratt Fire, at about one half an acre.   The threat to structures mitigated with some vehicles involved, Cal Fire said. Crews will remain on the scene to monitor the fire and mop up.  
MORGAN HILL, CA
svdaily.com

Palo Alto Police Arrest Four in Retail Theft

Palo Alto Police have arrested four suspects for organized retail theft last Sunday evening after they were caught shoplifting at lululemon store in the Stanford Shopping Center. The investigation linked them to prior thefts in other cities earlier in the day. On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at about 6:02 p.m.,...
PALO ALTO, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board. Quality Improvement Nurse (RN) at Central California Alliance for Health. Systems/Network Support Specialist (2 positions) at Cabrillo College. Cook at Housing Matters. Detention Nurse Specialist I at The County of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SBSO: Man shot in overnight Aromas trailer park shooting

AROMAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito Sheriff's Office said they are investing a shooting at the Monterey RV Park in Aromas that happened Sunday night. One man suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting. San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor said there is no suspect information at this time. How many shots were The post SBSO: Man shot in overnight Aromas trailer park shooting appeared first on KION546.
AROMAS, CA
CBS San Francisco

Injury crash closes southbound I-880 connector to Hwy 101 in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- An injury accident involving an overturned tractor trailer in the South Bay has closed the southbound I-880 connector to U.S. Highway 101 Monday morning, according to CHP.The accident on the southbound I-880 connector ramp to southbound Highway 101 in San Jose was first reported by the 511.org Twitter account at around 9:23 a.m., at which time CHP issued a severe traffic alert.About two hours later, the southbound connector remained closed. Authorities did not provide details regarding the accident or the injuries sustained beyond the fact that there were injuries and that the collision involved an overturned tractor trailer.Motorists were advised to avoid the area if possible and expect delays. Alternate routes were advised. CHP confirmed that the connector ramp had reopened at around 12:40 p.m., over three hours after the incident happened.
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

Man shot during large fight in Salinas, police say

SALINAS, Calif. — Shots fired during a large fight in Salinas led to one man being hospitalized. According to the Salinas Police Department, early Saturday morning at 1:55 a.m., officers were called out to reports of a large fight on the 200 block of Main Street. When officers arrived...
KCRA.com

Bomb threat reported at Stanislaus County-area move theaters unfounded

RIVERBANK, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office said a movie theater in the Riverbank area was evacuated due to a bomb threat Friday evening that was ultimately unfounded. The threat was reported at the Galaxy Theatres Riverbank IMAX on 2525 Patterson Road. A sheriff's office spokesperson told KCRA...
RIVERBANK, CA
Morgan Hill Times

DA says police killing of Gilroy murder suspect was legal

Santa Clara County investigators determined that police “lawfully shot and killed” David Tovar, Jr., an unarmed suspect who was wanted in a string of South County crimes when officers tried to arrest him in San Jose last year. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

California Rodeo Salinas announces increased attendance for 2022 event

SALINAS, Calif. — The 112th California Rodeo Salinas wrapped up Sunday at the Salinas Sports Complex. Organizers said 15,569 fans attended the final performance, which included the presentation of belt buckles to event winners. (Video player: San Juan Bautista Cowgirl Makes it to Sunday at the California Rodeo) There...
SALINAS, CA
benitolink.com

SJB reaches a settlement with the Regional Water Quality Control Board

Information provided by the City of San Juan Bautista. San Juan Bautista announced it reached a settlement with the Regional Water Quality Control Board for the Central Coast Region (“Regional Board”) regarding the payment of mandatory minimum penalties under California Water Code section 13385 for alleged violations of the City’s expired 2009 Wastewater Permit, reaching back more than a decade, related to the city’s treated municipal wastewater discharged into No-Name Creek.
SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, CA

Comments / 0

