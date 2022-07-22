Safe Exchange Zone now active in Hollister

SANTA CLARA COUNTY -- Crews in the South Bay were able to stop the forward progress of a brush fire in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill that threatened structures Sunday afternoon.The Santa Clara County Unit of Cal Fire first posted about the incident on its Twitter account at around 1:21 p.m. Sunday, saying that the fire was burning in an unincorporated area of Morgan Hill on the 600 block of Pratt Lane. Some structures were being threatened as firefighters made their aggressive initial attackAbout 20 minutes later, Cal Fire confirmed that firefighters were able stopped forward progress of the incident, called the Pratt Fire, at about one half an acre. The threat to structures mitigated with some vehicles involved, Cal Fire said. Crews will remain on the scene to monitor the fire and mop up.

MORGAN HILL, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO