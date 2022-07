England have not been averse to making some big noise ahead of a major tournament semi-final in recent years. When they faced the USA at this stage of the World Cup in Lyon, three years ago, they accused their opponents of spying on their team hotel and were eye-wateringly frank about the task in hand. ‘Nobody fears America. I don’t fear America and I don’t think my team-mates do,’ declared forward Nikita Parris. Her team lost 2-1.

