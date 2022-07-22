ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Semi overturns onto local highway from I-75 near Piqua

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
PIQUA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash of a semi after is overturned near Piqua Friday morning.

The crash happened as the semi was exiting southbound Interstate 75 at County Road 25A around 3:40 a.m.

Troopers from the Piqua Post said a 1998 Freightliner was headed south in the right lane when the commercial vehicle went of the right side of the road, down the ramp and overturned onto County Road 25A.

The semi was hauling steel coils that came lose and were damaged. The driver of the semi, Kenneth Jopp, 58, of Toledo was treated at the scene. He was not injured.

According to troopers, Jopp was cited for failure to control. The crash remains under investigation.

