It hasn't been two weeks since the 6th Street Bridge in downtown Los Angeles opened, and already it's plagued with problems, like street takeovers, graffiti, people climbing on the arches and even getting haircuts in the middle of the bridge. VIDEO: Man gets haircut in middle of new 6th Street Bridge Now, there are already calls for some design adjustments. Dashcam video recorded the sound of a parked Toyota truck being rear ended on the new viaduct bridge early Friday morning, following a string of crashes and illegal stunts that have been captured on camera since the 6th Street bridge opened. RELATED: Driver loses...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO