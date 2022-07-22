ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Gov. Gavin Newsom runs full-page ads attacking Greg Abbott's laws

By Priscilla Aguirre
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
'We urge him to follow California's lead,' the ad...

Comments / 85

Trisha Donnell
3d ago

I love ❤️ Texas I've lived here all my life I hate what the democrats have done if gavin want to destroy California so be it but not mess with Texas governor Abbott will win for Texas people you can have beto O'Rourke back to help you destroy California we don't want him or u here

Reply(4)
37
jason
3d ago

Stick to destroying your own state. We don't care about your propaganda here in Texas. Funny how he has ran people out of blue California to come and enjoy life in red Texas.

Reply(2)
19
Grace Bussell
3d ago

little man Newsome cannot control his own state so go after someone who has been successful (learned it in elementary school). I love Texas; don't mess with Texas.

Reply(3)
8
mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
