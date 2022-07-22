Spotlight on Business 2022: 25 years in and customers are at the top

A quarter of a century into their business, Star Roofing’s main priority remains their customers.

The local roofing contractor is celebrating their 25th birthday through a summer sale. From July1 to September 1, residential customers can get up to a thousand dollars off their roofing jobs. Any residential job over five thousand dollars qualifies for the summer sale.

“It’s something we feel is necessary to show our customers and the community how grateful we feel for our position as roofing contractors,” Peter Wall said.

During the existence of Star Roofing, the technology of roofing systems has greatly advanced. No longer are the days of shingles, felt paper and edge metals. Today, complete roofing systems are used. These systems guarantee a better result and Star Roofing can offer an extended warranty to their customers at no charge.

With ringing in their anniversary, Star Roofing also has brought younger generations through the ranks. Mike Fedele is the son of now retired Placido Fedele and has spent many years working within the business. Fedele

developed the summer sale and has been making changes to the residential program.

“He’s brought a lot of new energy from a younger generation that’s really helped us,” Wall said. “It’s the little things that matter.”

Fedele and Star Roofing have started assigning a close-out person to their job sites once the roof is complete. The close-out person is a qualified inspector that ensures the cleanup is done correctly and all additional material is removed from the site. The inspector also runs through an additional twenty point quality control checklist to make sure all procedures meet the manufacturer’s standards and Star Roofing’s higher standard.

Star Roofing plans to continue generationally. The business originally started between two families and remains within those families. The generational passing of the torch ensures that those in charge of Star Roofing are qualified, committed and have come through the ranks of the business.

“They’ve had to pay their dues so to speak,” Wall said.

The business has faced its share of challenges, like any business, from the pandemic to current inflation. However, Star Roofing has tried their best to keep up with costs while also maintaining affordable prices for their customers. “The big battle on our part is to try to keep up with inflation,” Wall said. “It’s just an extra layer of decision making that we’ve never had to deal with before.”

These challenges are bumps in the road for the business, but are simply just that.

Looking forward, there are hopes that the next 25 years will bring similar results and successes to Star Roofing. As the business moves on generationally, the top priority still remains the customers.