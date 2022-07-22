ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

‘RHOSLC’: Former Producer Slams Jen Shah For Using Race Card in Fraud Case

By Brenda Alexander
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is gearing up for her sentencing in her telemarketing fraud case. Shah claimed she was innocent for over a year before recently changing her plea just two weeks before her scheduled trial date. People want answers. It’s unclear if she’ll speak, but former RHOA producer Carlos King says Shah using her being a woman of color to claim she was unfairly targeted is bogus.

Jen Shah | Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Jen Shah switches plea to guilty

Shah initially claimed she was innocent. But her former friend and assistant Stuart Smith, who says he too participated in the telemarketing scheme, plead guilty early on. Multiple reports reveal that in exchange for his guilty plea, he would receive leniency. He’s said to have given prosecutors mounting evidence against his former boss, making it nearly impossible for Shah to feel that she would be able to win at trial.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/EzghgcsxNCY?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>
Source: YouTube

In Shah’s guilty plea, she told a judge in a New York City courtroom that she was fully aware of committing fraud. Her lawyer released a statement to the public which reads: “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line,” Entertainment Tonight reports. “She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed. Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”

She now faces 14 years in prison . Additionally, she may also have to pay $9 million in restitution to her victims.

Carlos King says Jen Shah used race card to prove innocence in fraud case

King is a producer who Bravo franchises RHOA and RHONJ . In a recent episode of his Reality With the King podcast, King spoke with Dustin Ross, co-host of The Friend Zone podcast. The two dished on reality TV hot topics, one of which was Shah’s guilty plea. King says he’s furious over the ordeal, telling Ross:

You and I are both Black men from Detroit, Michigan, and we have seen a lot and heard a lot. And obviously, when it comes to being Black in America, you are targeted often time, just based on the color of your skin. Period, point stop. What bothers me is the fact that Jen Shah had the audacity to tape scenes talking about how she was targeted, and her family was targeted, because she’s Black. And she made it about race. And that’s the part that pisses me off. Because at the end of the day, if you did the crime, do the time. That’s what I believe. Or, find a way to work with the system. I’m not here to judge you. But when you try to make it seem like you were targeted for being Black when Black people are really targeted, we now are going to be questioned on, ‘Are they using race to get out of the situation?’ And that Jen Shah is some s–t I will never forgive you for.

Andy Cohen shares his thoughts on Jen Shah’s plea

Cohen is also upset with Shah. Having worked with her on the show and getting to know her, he feels betrayed of sorts. He spoke about it on his Radio Andy SiriusXM show .

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/H70MFUjfLfA?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>
Source: YouTube

“I’m especially upset for her victims,” Cohen said while speaking with Jonah Hill. “I’m upset that she lied for so long and claimed to me that she was an example of someone being wrongly accused. .. “I’m also upset because, frankly, you get to know someone and you get to like them. You want to cheer them on, and you hate to think that they’re capable of this behavior.”

He wants the chance to speak for Shah himself. He added that he warns all potential reality TV cast members one thing: “I’ve said it before I’ll say it again: if you have something to hide, reality TV may not be the avenue.”

RELATED: ‘BET Presents: The Encore’ Original Cast Members Revealed by Creator Carlos King

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Us Weekly

Jen Shah’s Lawyer Addresses Client’s Decision to Plead Guilty in Telemarketing Fraud Case: She Is a ‘Good Woman Who Crossed a Line’

Speaking out. After Jen Shah changed her plea to guilty on Monday, July 11, the reality star’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry addressed her client’s decision. “Ms. Shah is a good woman who crossed a line. She accepts full responsibility for her actions and deeply apologizes to all who have been harmed,” the attorney told Us Weekly in a statement. “Ms. Shah is also sorry for disappointing her husband, children, family, friends, and supporters. Jen pled guilty because she wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
RadarOnline

'So Nasty And So Rude!' Andy Cohen & Bravo Demand NeNe Leakes' Racism Lawsuit Be Moved Out Of Public Eye

NeNe Leakes has been fighting Andy Cohen and Bravo over their attempt to move her bombshell lawsuit accusing them of retaliation behind closed doors. According to court documents obtained by Radar, NBCUniversal (who owns Bravo), Cohen, and the producers of Real Housewives of Atlanta have informed the court of the dispute. As RadarOnline.com reported, earlier this year, Leakes filed suit claiming to have reported multiple incidents of racism or racist remarks by her costar Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Leakes said the network took no action against Zolciak-Biermann but instead retaliated against her. In the new filing, NBC and Cohen explain they want...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Landon Clements Says Kathryn Dennis Is ‘1,000 Percent’ to Blame for ‘Southern Charm’ Stars Exits: She ‘Manipulates’ Everything

Not mincing words! Landon Clements has a lot to say about her former Southern Charm costar Kathryn Dennis — especially when it comes to the part she played in multiple castmates exits. The 40-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 30, that many of the show’s former star “1,000 percent” left because […]
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin

Let’s talk about the husband, shall we? Kim Richards was nothing if not authentic during her time on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I won’t get too deep, but I love me some Kimberly and wish her nothing but the best. Personally, I’m not sure she’s the sister we have to worry about embellishing the truth or […] The post Lisa Rinna Claims Kathy Hilton Told Her Kim Richards Was Lying About Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Carlos King
Person
Andy Cohen
urbanbellemag.com

Sheree Whitfield Plans to Expose Drew Sidora & Ralph Pittman at RHOA Reunion

Drew Sidora has a problem with Sheree Whitfield’s friend Fatum Alford. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora had another eventful episode. In fact, she had another faceoff with Sheree Whitfield’s friend, Fatum Alford. The first time they met, Fatum made some accusations. She accused Drew’s assistant of calling Ralph Pittman gay. Drew didn’t believe this. But Sheree pointed out that Drew wasn’t wise to trust her assistant because her assistant likes to gossip. Interestingly enough, the assistant caused drama between Sheree and Drew earlier in the current season due to accusations he made about Sheree. He accused Sheree of not paying him when he worked for her. However, Sheree said he never worked for her.
TV & VIDEOS
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Paul and Karine’s Son Pierre Is Reported Missing: Everything We Know

Scary situation. 90 Day Fiancé alums Paul and Karine Staehle’s (née Martins) son Pierre Staehle was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, In Touch can confirm. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to In Touch that the missing person’s report was taken out for Pierre, 3, on June 9. It is considered an open and active investigation at the time of publication.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

A look inside the ‘Disneyland’ prison Ghislaine Maxwell hopes to spend her 20-year sentence in

From music stars to billionaire hotel heiresses, the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, has been home to some of the most famous female inmates in United States history.The low-security prison, sometimes referred to as Club Fed, is where convicted child-sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has requested to serve her 20 year federal prison term.In stark contrast to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where the 60-year-old spent nearly two years awaiting trial, FCI Danbury has a reputation as one of the more hospitable penitentiaries, and has garnered a special place in US pop culture.Most famously, the fictional Litchfield Prison in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Card#Telemarketing Fraud#Black People#Sentencing#Rhoa#Bravo Nbcu Photo Bank
urbanbellemag.com

Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?

Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Adele Reveals Plump Lips On Romantic Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul: Photo

Adele‘s lips were looking ultra plump on a date night with Rich Paul! The singer, 34, was spotted in the passenger seat of a car, driven by Rich, as they headed out for a date night in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 6. Adele was simply glowing as she looked down, rocking shiny lip gloss and minimal makeup along with her signature long black manicure. Meanwhile, Rich stayed casual in a gray crewneck sweatshirt with a red graphic logo.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
digitalspy.com

Married At First Sight star debuts new boyfriend after husband split

Married at First Sight star Samantha Moitzi has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend after split from her TV husband. The fashion brand manager, known for taking part in the ninth season of the Aussie dating series, showed off her new boyfriend in some cute Instagram snaps with the caption: "My honey so sweet."
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Todd and Julie Chrisley open up about how their friends have reacted since being convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion amid gay affair revelation: 'This is a telling time'

Todd and Julie Chrisley have opened up about how their friends have reacted since their conviction on charges of bank fraud and tax evasion. On a new episode of their Chrisley Confessions podcast, Julie, 49, remarked 'This is a telling time for us as a family of people who have reached out and of people who haven't reached out.'
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

148K+
Followers
109K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy