Parkland Crime Update: 100K Fraud and Car Burglary
By Kevin Deutsch
Parkland Talk
3 days ago
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 18, 2022. On 07/12/2022, a man shoved two people he knew during an argument. He was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the...
A Broward jury on Monday acquitted a former sheriff’s deputy of battery in a 2019 encounter where he slammed a Black teen into a parking lot’s pavement and punched his head during an arrest. With the acquittal, former Deputy Christopher Krickovich avoided up to a year in jail. The Broward Sheriff’s Office fired Krickovich in 2019, and he now “absolutely” intends to seek his job back and back ...
A part-time officer with the Coral Springs Police appears to have abandoned an inebriated woman in the backseat of his truck with his personal firearm in the center console, but the department’s top brass quickly shut down any possibility of an investigation. The reason? To save money on the...
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is lucky to be alive after being shot at point-blank range in Oakland Park last month. The Broward County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage from the incident that took place on Monday, June 6, 2022. The BSO says the suspect and victim are seen briefly speaking with one another outside the store. Suddenly, the suspect removes a machete from his pants, showing it to the victim as the conversation continues.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A couple in Delray Beach is accused of stealing $3,000 in cash from an 82-year-old man who uses a walker to get around. Police said the distraction-style theft happened on Sunday, July 10, at the Walgreens on W. Atlantic Ave. Investigators said the victim...
FORT LAUDERDALE — Follow along for live coverage of the sentencing trial of Nikolas Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14, 2018. A 12-person jury will recommend whether Cruz, then 19...
Editor’s note: Daily coverage of the Parkland trial is being provided to all readers as a public service. Jurors got their first look Monday at the semiautomatic rifle that was used to kill 17 people and injure 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Dogulas High School. Prosecutor Mike Satz asked Sgt. Goria Crespo of the Broward Sheriff’s Office to identify the Smith & Wesson rifle, which she had ...
SUNRISE – A Sunrise police sergeant caught on camera attacking another officer during an arrest is now behind bars.Sgt. Christopher Pullease was taken into custody on several charges, including battery on an officer and tampering with evidence.His arrest comes after new evidence was found during "a joint criminal investigation that was conducted by the Sunrise Police Department and the Broward State Attorney's Office," the agency said.The 21-year veteran of the department had been placed on desk duty five days after the Nov. 19 incident. The department said he will remain "on administrative leave throughout the course of the investigation."The suspect had been handcuffed and placed into a cruiser when Pullease pointed pepper spray at him. The unidentified female officer ran to Pullease and pulled him by the belt away from the suspect, the video showed.Pullease turned and put his left hand on her throat before pushing her back toward another police cruiser.
FLORIDA — Two Florida women pleaded guilty last week in connection with their participation in a conspiracy to falsify clinical trial data, the U.S. Department of Justice has announced. According to court documents, Analay Rico, 37, of Fort Lauderdale, and Daylen Diaz, 44, of Miami, worked as study coordinators...
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — This one started with an attempted traffic stop. The reason was an "extremely dark window tint" and the undercover agent was driving an unmarked vehicle. It happened midday on May 19, near S. Jog Road and Lake Worth Road in Greenacres. According to...
WELLINGTON — A man was found shot and injured Friday evening in a car after the vehicle crashed on a Wellington street, police said Saturday. Palm Beach Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene of the crash on Forest Hill Boulevard west of State Road 7 sometime before 10 p.m. to find two men in the car injured: One from the crash, and the other from a gunshot wound to his arm.
WESTON — A 65-year-old Delray Beach man was killed Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle on U.S. 27 near Weston, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. The man, whose name was not disclosed, was traveling south on U.S. 27 near mile post 39 at about 12:40 p.m. when he swerved toward the left shoulder of the highway for unknown reasons. He then fell off the motorcycle and onto the roadway, FHP said.
Imagine reporting a case of animal abuse only to have the county turn your name and number over to the alleged abuser. It happens on a regular basis in Broward County. And on June 29, it happened to animal lover Anita Simmons, earning her a barrage of threatening phone calls and text messages from the dog’s owner. “When I find out how you look, I will get up in your damn business,” he snarled ...
A 5-year-old was hospitalized Friday after police said he accidentally shot himself in a Plantation apartment complex. Officers responded after 6:30 p.m. to an apartment on the third floor of the complex on Northwest 11th Street and 54th Avenue. The child was taken to Broward Medical Center and was in...
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A condo crook has been caught on camera stealing packages in multiple residential buildings across Miami Beach, leaving residents angry and hoping police catch up with her before she strikes again. Surveillance video shows the subject waiting around outside a building on 78th and Abbott....
OAKLAND PARK — A machete-wielding man walked away from an exchange of words with another man in front of an Oakland Park convenience store, then returned with a gun and shot him in the face, officials said. The victim was found after a shooting was reported about 1:45 a.m....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After three days of testimony, the defense rested their case in the trial of former Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christopher Krickovich. The defense on Friday continued to build its case around fights that have occurred for years at the Tamarac shopping plaza where Krickovich was seen hitting then 15-year-old Delucca Role back in 2019.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Lamborghini burst into flames in Fort Lauderdale after crashing into a home. Police were called to the area of Northwest 11th Street and Seventh Avenue Sunday afternoon after the Lamborghini SUV somehow ended up on the roof of a home. The home was heavily...
