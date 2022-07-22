ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Parkland Crime Update: 100K Fraud and Car Burglary

By Kevin Deutsch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through July 18, 2022. On 07/12/2022, a man shoved two people he knew during an argument. He was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the...

