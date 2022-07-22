18th Annual Sweetgrass Festival – Saturday, July 23, 2022
By Charleston Daily
charlestondaily.net
3 days ago
The annual Sweetgrass Festival in Mount Pleasant is designed to promote and bring attention to the contributions of the Gullah Geechee people’s history, culture, traditions and their sweetgrass basket art form that originated in Mount Pleasant and continues to exist in our town and surrounding communities today. When:...
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Sweetgrass baskets are a prominent fixture in Gullah Geechee culture and Saturday, the annual Sweetgrass Festival was held at the base of the Ravenel Bridge to highlight the art form’s rich history. Honoring Gullah Geechee traditions and their impact on the Lowcountry. “The Sweetgrass Festival started several years ago and […]
This week’s mystery photo shows a somewhat grisly, rusted sculpture found somewhere in Charleston. Tell us where it is and a little bit about it. We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 8th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Legendary artist Stevie Nicks will play at Credit One Stadium this October. Credit One announced on Monday that Stevie Nicks and special guest Vanessa Carlton will be in Charleston on October 19. The ‘Landslide’ singer canceled her 2021 tour dates out of caution for COVID. Nicks will resume her tour in […]
Charleston, South Carolina, has once again charmed Travel + Leisure readers, winning the top spot in the World’s Best Awards for Best Cities in the U.S. for the 10th year in a row. There’s a reason people keep going back to Charleston: the city expresses the perfect balance of...
The Home in Charleston provides the most breathtaking views from every direction, now available for sale. This home located at 771 Bounty Square Dr, Charleston, South Carolina; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 4,438 square feet of living spaces. Call Steve Smith – Carolina One Real Estate – (Phone: (843) 819-7600) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Charleston.
RARE OPPORTUNITY downtown. Perfectly located behind the Cigar Factory this Eastside stunner has it all!! Ground floor lockout bedroom with separate bath and private entrance is perfect for your out of town guests MIL suite or man cave/she shed. Attached to a 1.5 car garage with plenty of storage for golf cart kayaks or even a small workshop. Out back you will find a small fenced yard and more parking in the generous driveway. On the main floor enjoy an open floor plan featuring an eat in kitchen family room 1/2 bath and a separate office depending on your use of the space. Upstairs 2 bedrooms share a jack and jill bath and hallway laundry. The master has an ensuite bath with oversized shower and balcony with a cool sea breeze. This home is 1 block from East Bay and you can see the Ravenel bridge from the top floor. Close to countless restaurants retail breweries and bars and a one minute walk from your morning coffee at Mercantile and Mash. If you are looking for your best life in Charleston this is as good as it gets and all maintenance free in new construction. Best value downtown! Ready in June!
Out of a tragedy comes the kind of good deed that leads people – and puppies – to smile and maybe wag their tails. The Joye Law Firm, a North Charleston-based personal injury law practice, recently donated $100,000 to the Charleston Animal Society to honor a client who died and the animals he loved. The gift is revitalizing the pet shelter’s play yard where the client’s dogs once frolicked after their owner tragically passed away.
Entrance to Charleston Distilling CompanyImage credit: Camillo Vitale. Recently we had the pleasure of spending time in Charleston, South Carolina and enjoyed a lot of the typical activities one might look forward to on a relaxing weekend alongside the historical charm of the downtown area. In spite of all of the history and ghost tours, we found Charleston to be very much alive with plenty of sites to see, friendly people and experiences for all ages, as well as a thriving culinary scene. It goes without saying, to us, a great culinary scene makes any trip that much more enjoyable. We, like many others, who are visiting areas outside of our normal day-to-day lives did a little research before traveling and had a good idea of all of the things we wanted to see as we headed out the door on our journey. As luck would have it on our trip, we had outstanding weather and the added luxury of lower crowds than expected. Ultimately this combination allowed us to explore downtown Charleston pretty thoroughly and enjoyably, at least according to our makeshift itinerary and expectations. The great weather really allowed us to spend more time outdoors checking off items on the list and also exploring outside of the downtown area. This enabled us to do some more of the short trips we had hoped to squeeze in if other attractions were unavailable.
The old color photo arrived without fanfare in an email from a cousin I haven’t seen in a long time. He simply wrote, “Dad scanned many of his old Kodachrome slides. You might find this one interesting.”. Oh yes, I did. My eyes started watering. The photo is...
The House in Kiawah Island is designed by renowned architects Shope, Reno & Wharton, now available for sale. This home located at 133 Flyway Dr, Kiawah Island, South Carolina; offering 9 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 10,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Ravenel – Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 843.345.9137) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Kiawah Island.
Pity the first-time homebuyer trying to get a foot on the ladder in the Charleston area’s red-hot housing market. Mortgage rates are spiking. Good luck, too, competing with the deep pockets of Dan Rudin or Scott Kelly. Take 57 Reid St. on the East Side, for instance. It’s a...
Greenville has gotten a lot of publicity about its downtown, but never quite as effusive as Fodor Travel’s July feature entitled, “You’re going to the wrong city in the Carolinas.”. The subhead proclaims, “Move over, Charleston.”. “A new Southern belle is rapidly catching travelers’ attention,” the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – In Sunday’s episode of Let’s Talk with Carolyn Murray, Carolyn speaks with New York Times Best Selling author, Emily Meggett about her cookbook ‘Gullah Geechee Home Cooking.’. Before the release of her cookbook, the Edisto native had never written down her...
EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Collard greens, red rice, fried fish, shrimp and grits, lima beans, and okra soup – if that sounds like home to you, your mouth will water with news of the New York Times Best Selling cookbook ‘Gullah Geechee Home Cooking.’ Released in April, the cookbook authored by the matriarch of […]
Following last month’s letter, we received a few questions regarding the development of Parcel 13A, also known as The Cape. As previously mentioned, The Town has two independent legal opinions stating that East West Partners has not violated any standards related to the development of The Cape. However, I would like to provide additional context. This issue is primarily about how lot coverage is measured. The calculations themselves are not in question but rather the definition of “highland” in the ARB standards. ARB has exclusive jurisdiction to interpret the definition as used in the ARB standards, known as the “Designing With Nature” guidelines.
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Cane Bay, Nexton, Latitude Margaritaville among top-selling master-planned communities in US. At the mid-year point, South Carolina boasts...
Homeowners in certain parts of New Jersey, Illinois, and New Hampshire probably already know that they pay the highest tax rates in the U.S. But it was mostly metro areas in southern states that saw the highest growth in property tax rates since last year. Using analysis from real estate...
Today, The Beach Company announces two new promotions at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Patrick Seignious was recently promoted to lease administrator at The Beach Company’s downtown headquarters at The Jasper. Patrick joined The Beach Company in 2022 as a property management assistant. Prior to joining The Beach Company, he served in multiple roles at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in the guest services department. Originally from Charleston, S.C., Seignious earned his bachelor's degree in business economics from Wofford College.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The WL Stephens Aquatic Center in West Ashley will be closed the week of July 25 due to a staffing shortage. WL Stephens Aquatic Center will be closed July 25 through 30. The City of Charleston says the closure is a result of staffing...
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Red Cross is helping a Lowcountry family following a structure fire on Sunday. According to the organization, the blaze broke out at a home along Isherwood Drive in the Goose Creek area. Disaster-trained volunteers are helping two people by providing financial assistance...
Comments / 0