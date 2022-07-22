ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento Republic FC looks to bounce back in Arizona

By Jeremiah Martinez
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNU6Y_0gp67SFl00

(KTXL) — The Sacramento Republic FC will look to get back into the win column Saturday night when the club heads to the desert.

The Republic will make their first and only trip to Arizona this weekend when the club takes on the Phoenix Rising FC.

Saturday’s match will mark the 21st meeting between the two clubs, with the last matchup being a 2-0 victory for the Republic in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup on May 11.

In the all-time series, the Republic has seven wins while the Rising has taken six victories and the two clubs tied seven times.

Sacramento looks to bounce back after falling 1-0 to Birmingham Legion FC at home on July 16. It was the club’s first loss at home this season.

The Republic enters Saturday’s match with a 8-5-5 record in the United Soccer League. Sacramento is currently in seventh place in the USL Championship Western Conference standings.

The Rising heads into Saturday’s matchup at 7-10-2, which is the third lowest record in the Western Conference.

Saturday’s match is slated to kickoff at 7 p.m. from the Phoenix Rising Soccer Complex in Chandler, Arizona. It’ll be the last match before Sacramento hosts Sporting Kansas City in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals on July 27.

Fans can stream matches for free in English and Spanish on the FOX40 app, smart TVs, or on FOX40.com.

Matches will also be available on the following:

  • FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2
  • Comcast Cable channel 382
  • Charter Communications channel 199
  • Volcano Vision channel 441
  • Consolidated Communications channel 172
  • Select games will also be available on KTXL FOX40

