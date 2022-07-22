ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood County, OH

VIDEO: Music at the Museum makes debut

By Video by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune
sent-trib.com
 3 days ago

The Wood County Museum hosted a free concert featuring Live Music on the east wing porch of...

www.sent-trib.com

sent-trib.com

Dr. John “Jack” Francis Ahern

Dr. John “Jack” Francis Ahern, 85, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2022, at Landings of Oregon, Ohio. Jack was born on October 14, 1936 in Manchester, New Hampshire to Col. John and Mary M. (Devine) Ahern. At the University of Toledo, he served as Chair of the Faculty Senate, was a recipient of The Outstanding Teacher Award, and the Thompson Award for Student service. For many years, he led university tours of Ireland.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Tyson Barnett

Tyson Barnett born 7-24-82, unexpectedly passed away on 7-21-22. Even though he was taken from this world too soon, his loving heart will continue on through his children. Tyson is survived by his immediate family, his beautiful spouse Elanda; their 3 sons: Cayden 18, Taylor 14, Landen 8; his parents: Michael & Ellie; 4 sisters: Tiffany, Lisa, Michelle, Lindsay and their families; grandmother-in-law and grandfather-in-law: Joe & Dolores, mother-in-law and father-in-law: Ed & Anita, 3 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law: Michelle, Joe, Jason, Eddie, Tiffany and their families.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Campus News

Elaine Hudson of Bowling Green was among 30 exceptional writers and artists whose work was selected for publication in the 2022 edition of Baldwin Wallace University’s annual literary and art journal, The Mill. Hudson, a graduate of Bowling Green Sr. High School, published a work titled “Little Mrs.” Each edition of the Mill showcases and celebrates the creative works of student writers and artists across different disciplines. The student-directed and student-operated journal is dedicated to displaying the unique ideas, visions and voices of BW’s talented students.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Esther M. Metzger

Esther M. Metzger, age 97, of Bowling Green, OH passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Bay Park Hospital, Oregon, OH. She was born on May 30, 1925 to Frank W. and Grace W. (Schroeder) Miller in Stony Ridge, OH. Esther is survived by her daughter: Linda (Steve) Bales...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Father Herb retires, but ministries continue

PERRYSBURG — Retirement is not an easy concept for Father Herb Weber, but he has learned to give thanks while living the best of both worlds from the ministries he’s worked. Weber retired June 30 pastor of Saint John XXIII Catholic Community after 48 years in the church....
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Paddle the pond, learn threshing with county parks

Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com. Research Spotlight: Oak Trees is set for Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. in a videoconference presentation. Join researcher Emma Shedd from Michigan Tech University to learn about her study of oak trees in Wood County and across their Midwestern range and what it might reveal in terms of a changing climate. She will discuss the questions that she and her research team are thinking about and what they hope to learn from the data that they are gathering.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

From the Farm is at Carter Farm for wetlands, weed talk

The Wood Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a From the Farm event Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Carter Historic Farm Park 18331 Carter Road. Mark Witt, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife Private Lands biologist, and Kelly Copeland, NRCS resource conservationist, will discuss wetlands, grass management and weed control on Conservation Reserve Program acres.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

VIDEO: Angelo wins joint PBA 50 Central/Midwest Classic

Brad Angelo of Lockport, N.Y. defeated Dino Castillo of Highland Village, Texas, 257-210, to win the 25th Annual PBA50 PROGRESSIVE/Gerdeman Insurance Agency Central/Midwest Classic at Al-Mar Lanes Sunday in Bowling Green. The title was Angelo’s first of the year in the PBA Central Region and his ninth career PBA Regional...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Mercy College launching Surgical Technologist program

You’ve seen them in every medical drama, the surgical technologist calmly and efficiently passing instruments to the surgeon. While the surgical technologist may have a small role in Hollywood productions, they are an important part of every surgery and are in high demand in Ohio hospitals. In response to...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

3 from Wood County are National Merit finalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced over 1,200 additional winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities. Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Department inspectors verified a complaint that a child was behind a deli counter while food was being prepared. Buddy’s Place, 100 Main St., Risingsun, also received a non-critical offense for having a mattress in an unused walk-in cooler. The complainant reported on July 6 that a...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Education Briefs

TOLEDO — Lourdes University College of Nursing has announces its Bachelor of Science in Nursing evening and weekend program. Through the BSN evening and weekend program, nursing majors can achieve their Bachelor of Science in Nursing and obtain licensure as a registered nurse. Nursing classes will be offered beginning at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, with clinicals offered on weekends primarily during the day. Cohorts start every fall and spring semester.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Frustrated bicyclists in BG: Concerns aired to council

Bicycling in Bowling Green can be a harrowing experience, council was told at Monday’s meeting. Kurt Panter told council that he had an incident while biking last week, when a vehicle passed him close to a stop sign and came within 3 feet of him. “It caused a lot...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Local Briefs: 7-23-2022

There have been 33,999 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update. There have been 149 cases since July 15, according to the ODH website. There have been 365 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,128 hospitalizations since March 2020.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

BG police respond to fight at city pool

Charges are expected to be filed against a juvenile who allegedly instigated a fight at the Bowling Green City Pool Saturday. At 8 p.m., Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the pool for a report of a fight in progress. Upon arrival, officers observed a large group of people...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Sims Named to the John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List

Bowling Green State University’s Christian Sims has been named to the 2022 John Mackey Award Preseason Watch List, an award given annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end. Sims is one of two football players from the MAC on the list. Sims (Norcross, Georgia) was a first-team All-MAC...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Details released for fatal BG motorcycle crash

The details of a fatal motorcycle crash north of the city last week have been released. According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at 2:30 p.m. on July 19, Kevin Zakrzewski, 59, Bowling Green, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson XL 1200 southbound on Brim Road, approaching the intersection of West Newton Road.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Two children, including one with heart condition, missing

Two children, including one with a heart condition, are missing and may be with their mother, who does not have custody, according to Wood County Job and Family Services. Last week, the agency received emergency custody of Eduardo Olvera Jr., 18 months. Eduardo’s sibling, Reyna Olvera, 17, has been placed in the agency’s custody as well, according to a Monday press release.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

UT team headed to Poland to train Ukrainian physicians in trauma care

TOLEDO — A group of physicians and nurses from the University of Toledo is in Poland to lead a pair of Advance Trauma Life Support classes, training Ukrainian doctors and other healthcare providers how to better manage serious battlefield injuries. Developed and managed by the American College of Surgeons,...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Short-staffed Lake Township carries on

MILLBURY — Stores and restaurants are short staffed and government entities can be added to that list. There were 10 burials last week at the Lake Township Cemetery, and staff there — minus one person — struggled to keep up, said Trustee Richard Welling. “We’re short on...
MILLBURY, OH

