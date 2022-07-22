VIDEO: Music at the Museum makes debut

Register for Wood County Park District programs at wcparks.org, 419-353-1897. Find and register for volunteering opportunities at wcparks.galaxydigital.com. Research Spotlight: Oak Trees is set for Tuesday from 7-8 p.m. in a videoconference presentation. Join researcher Emma Shedd from Michigan Tech University to learn about her study of oak trees in Wood County and across their Midwestern range and what it might reveal in terms of a changing climate. She will discuss the questions that she and her research team are thinking about and what they hope to learn from the data that they are gathering.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO