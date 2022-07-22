VIDEO: Music at the Museum makes debut

Tyson Barnett born 7-24-82, unexpectedly passed away on 7-21-22. Even though he was taken from this world too soon, his loving heart will continue on through his children. Tyson is survived by his immediate family, his beautiful spouse Elanda; their 3 sons: Cayden 18, Taylor 14, Landen 8; his parents: Michael & Ellie; 4 sisters: Tiffany, Lisa, Michelle, Lindsay and their families; grandmother-in-law and grandfather-in-law: Joe & Dolores, mother-in-law and father-in-law: Ed & Anita, 3 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law: Michelle, Joe, Jason, Eddie, Tiffany and their families.
