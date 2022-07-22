ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Show Some Bismarck Love For Chevelle Jochim

By Bromo
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here is your chance to support a little sweetheart and her family. Cheville Jochim was born prematurely and club-footed. Cheville spent a great deal of time dealing with a feeding tube. Cheville has had many issues with mobility. Cheville has undergone numerous surgeries and there are more planned. Chevelle's smile and...

KFYR-TV

New FedEx facility being built in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’ve been driving through southeast Bismarck on Morrison Avenue, you might have noticed a particularly large building going up. Global shipping company FedEx is constructing a new facility. According to Manager Tyler Rindlisbacher, the large building is meant to house express and ground stores.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Anything ‘Bundt’ normal: new business to open in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new business coming to the capital city is anything “Bundt” normal. “Nothing Bundt Cakes” will be serving up decorative Bundt cakes in various sizes. Co-owners Kayla and Alan Green spent a month down in Texas learning the tools of the trade of...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck Highland Acres Neighborhood is a new historic district

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Highland Acres Historic District in Bismarck has been listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The neighborhood houses mid-century architecture and over 350 properties. It was designed and partially developed by the Bismarck Veterans Homeowner Cooperative Association to meet the needs of veterans returning...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

There’s A Christmas Celebration Happening Right Now In Bismarck

It happens every year... Many businesses in the Bismarck-Mandan area celebrate Christmas in July, but there's one event that's pretty unique and it's happening today. The Raging Rivers waterpark is having its Christmas in July event today from 12 to 8pm. I've actually been to this event a couple summers ago and as a grown adult, at a children's waterpark, I have to admit, it's pretty fun. That said, it is a bit strange to hear Christmas music playing while getting a sunburn. It's a sort of Twilight Zone situation. My brain and internal clock starts to trip out a bit, but hey, I'm no hater.
BISMARCK, ND
kfgo.com

Mandan man flees Bismarck police, detained on multiple charges

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – A Mandan man is in custody after fleeing Bismarck police there early Sunday. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a car driven by 38-year-old Joshua Gohl, but he fled the stop. Aerial surveillance then helped track the car but Gohl fled a second time, striking a parked car and narrowly missing a squad car.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

In BisMan – What Is Benevolent Tattoo? Spectacular Art Work

I have none myself, no I'm not against having one, I've just never been compelled to a perfect tat that would show people who I am, without actually saying any words, make sense? To me, that is what a tattoo is, an expression, a statement so to speak. Russ and Ashley Ireland are proud owners of Benevolent Tattoo - 3206 Memorial Hwy here in Mandan ( Tuesday thru Saturday ) - They have been on the strip since October 2014. Along with Savannah Drader ( A Body Piecer - Benevolent Body Mods ) and Mike ( an apprentice who is on his way to one day developing his own style ), This place is a pure haven for tattoo and art fans.
MANDAN, ND
KX News

PHOTOS: Hailstorm rocks Bismarck on Thursday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Anyone who was outside or by a window late Thursday afternoon in Bismarck got a front row seat to a hailstorm that seemed to burst the “Bismarck Bubble.”. After the short storm ended, residents rushed to their lawns to pick up golf ball-sized balls...
KFYR-TV

One man stabbed in Bismarck, no arrests yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One man is in the hospital after a stabbing Saturday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Police Department said officers were called around 4:35 p.m. to a home on the 400 block of East Avenue B for a stabbing. Police said the man ran to a nearby hospital for help.
SuperTalk 1270

See Who Has The Best Burgers In BisMan Area? (TOP 10 POLL)

Who doesn't love a good burger right? I recently conducted an unscientific poll on our station facebook page, and on air with my listeners. Asking who's got the best burger in Bismarck Mandan? I personally have had burgers at only 4 of these 10 locations, picked by you the listener. According to some of my co-workers there's a few surprises on the top 10 list. All I can say, I'm looking forward to trying each and every one of these establishments.
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

Bismarck, This Just Happened. Proof That Miracles Exist.

THEY'RE PATCHING POTHOLES AT THE GATEWAY MALL PARKING LOT!!!. This project looked like it was just getting underway this week. I'm not certain if someone is working on patching the entire parking lot. I didn't take these pictures myself, and I'm sure the photographer didn't want to push their luck checking out the rest of the lot..
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

MN Venue Canceled Chappelle – Would He Get The Same In Bismarck?

I saw the headlines early this morning, and of course, my first thought was how would he do here in Bismarck?. Making a living being a comedian has got to be one of the toughest jobs in the world. Think about it for a second, the blanket fact is you can't make everyone laugh. Every audience is going to be different. Some people may have an illusion that they can just go out there and kill it, looks easy when you watch an accomplished performer command the stage. However, what you don't see are the hours, days, months, heck years they spend practicing their material. With social media so prevalent, streaming networks like Netflix can pick up one of your stand-up shows and make you a superstar, but it can also bring major controversy, just ask Dave Chappelle.
BISMARCK, ND
