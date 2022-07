GREEN BAY – Nickel is the new base when it comes to NFL defenses, meaning five defensive backs are on the field far more often than not these days. The Packers enter 2022 knowing exactly who those five are going to be, barring injury – cornerbacks Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes, plus safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO