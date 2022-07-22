ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Louis Tomlinson Is Hopeful a One Direction Reunion Will Eventually Happen

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

The singer also shed light on how he feels about the solo careers of his former bandmates.

Calling all Directioners! Louis Tomlinson is the latest One Direction member to talk about the possibility of a reunion. Speaking with Australian daytime program Sunrise on Thursday (July 21), Tomlinson said that he is not ruling out a possibility of him coming together once again with groupmates Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik.

“I’ll be pretty gutted if it’s not, like definitely,” the 30-year-old said. “What’s the impossible question to answer is when. I’ve got no idea, but I’d be really, really surprised if one day we didn’t. It would be a waste.”

The 1D star also lifted up his fellow group members, and revealed that he admires what they have been able to achieve since the group dissolved. “It’s nice to be able to watch on and I think what’s great or what makes me proud, is everyone’s kind of gone on their own individual journey musically and kind of created this identity,” he shared.

Tomlinson’s comments about a possible 1D reunion come after he told Australia’s The Project on Wednesday (July 20) that he is “more than happy to talk about it [One Direction] in every interview. It’s something I’m immensely proud of.”

It’s unclear how long One Direction fans will have to wait for said reunion to occur, but in the meantime, Tomlinson is keeping himself busy. He’s currently on the Australian leg of his self-titled world tour in support of his 2020 album, Walls. The Australian leg includes stops in Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth through July 29. The world tour will conclude in Milan on Sept. 3.

Watch Tomlinson’s interview below.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Bad Bunny’s ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ Lands Sixth Week at No. 1 on Billboard 200

Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti lands a sixth week atop the Billboard 200 chart (dated July 30). The set earned 103,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending July 21 (down 2%), according to Luminate. Only three albums have notched at least six weeks at No. 1 since January of 2021 — Un Verano Sin Ti, Adele’s 30 (with six) and Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (10 weeks).
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

‘The X Factor’ Shows the Moment One Direction Was Formed

Click here to read the full article. One Direction might not have existed without Nicole Scherzinger. Unseen footage of how the group was put together in 2010 has been released that shows Scherzinger had a big say in their formation. The five singers — Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson — had auditioned as solo artists on the show before being put into a boy band. “When you’ve waited TWELVE YEARS to find out exactly how @onedirection was formed,” the official X Factor account tweeted on Saturday (July 23). “FINALLY, here’s how.” The X Factor shared a video...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Zayn Malik
Person
Liam Payne
Person
Louis Tomlinson
Person
Niall Horan
HollywoodLife

J.Lo & Ben Affleck Make Out Right In Front Of His Daughter, 16, On Paris Vacation: Photo

Violet Affleck, 16, appears to be immune to her dad, Ben Affleck, locking lips with Jennifer Lopez! The teenager was seated right alongside the happy couple at dinner in Paris on July 21, and she had a huge smile on her face as Jen and Ben made out at the table. Just days after their Las Vegas wedding, Jennifer and Ben looked madly in love as they celebrated this new chapter with their kids in France. The blended family dined outside, and Jen and Ben held hands as they left the restaurant, as well.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make out like teenagers on Paris honeymoon

They were literally French-kissing. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted making out on a park bench like teenagers on Friday during their romantic honeymoon in Paris. The newlyweds were photographed sweetly cozying up to each other as they engaged in some Parisian PDA near the Elysée Palace. J.Lo, 52, and Affleck, 49, also went for a romantic stroll around the blooming gardens. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, Lopez rested her face on his chest as they got comfortable on the bench. Even though the paparazzi were...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Jillian Michaels Marries DeShanna Minuto

Famed trainer Jillian Michaels is a married woman!. Earlier this month, Michaels tied the knot with fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto in Namibia, People magazine reports. The pair got legally married at a Miami courthouse first before they flew to the African country. Michaels gushed about her love, saying, “Deshanna...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

This Is How Jennifer Garner Really Feels About Ben Affleck Marrying Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally gotten hitched—and their exes are feeling completely fine about the union. A source for Entertainment Tonight shared how exactly Jennifer Garner, who was married to Affleck from 2005 to 2018, and Marc Anthony, who was married to Lopez from 2004 to 2014, are processing Bennifer's latest relationship milestone.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Direction#Milan#Australian#Project
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
BET

Jhené Aiko And Big Sean Share Beautiful Pregnancy Photo

Jhené Aiko’s gave us an intimate glimpse of her baby bump. In a joint photo with boyfriend Big Sean taken by Los Angeles-based photographer Renee Rodriguez and shared to Instagram, Aiko is seen standing next to her man in a cosmic-inspired environment and is positively glowing. Sean commented...
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Nicky Hilton shares first photos of newborn son: ‘Baby bliss’

Nicky Hilton Rothschild is giving fans a peek at the newborn son she and her husband, banking heir James Rothschild, recently welcomed. The 38-year-old fashion designer posted a photo Thursday on Instagram that showed her holding her baby boy while resting in a hammock. Her son, whose name she hasn't yet shared, wears a onesie with angel wings sewn onto the back.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Cheer on North, 9, at Basketball Game Alongside Dream, Chicago and True

Team North! During Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter’s recent basketball game, North had a packed crowd of cheerleaders to watch the match. “Go North! 🏀,” Natalie Halcro captioned a Friday, July 22, Instagram Story photo of the Skims mogul, 41, and sister Khloé Kardashian flashing peace signs from their perch in the bleachers, which Kim later reshared. The Kardashians personalities were joined by their respective daughters and several of their nieces. Kim and Khloe supported the 9-year-old’s weekend game alongside Dream, 5, Chicago, 4, True, 4, and Penelope, 10.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Chelsea Handler Breaks Silence on Jo Koy Split: 'You Can't Change a Person'

Putting herself first. Chelsea Handler is opening up about her split from Jo Koy days after confirming their breakup. “It’s nice to bend for people. It’s nice to learn how to compromise. It’s nice to learn how to demonstrate my love publicly. I believe Jo needed that,” Handler, 47, said during a Wednesday, July 20, appearance on the “We Can Do Hard Things with Glennon Doyle” podcast. “I was so inspired by us, but Jo didn’t crack me open. My psychiatrist cracked me open, and then I was open, and then I was able to bend for somebody. But you can’t change somebody intrinsically.”
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy