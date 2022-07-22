Roslyn Heights Robbery

The Sixth Squad reports the details of a Robbery that occurred on Friday July 22, 2022 at 12:25am in Roslyn Heights. According to Detectives, at approximately 12:25am the male and female victims, both 40 years of age, were on Hillside Avenue when they observed a black colored Honda...
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Hate Crimes Unit and Arson Section detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who damaged a sign at a Ronkonkoma mosque. An ignited device was placed near or thrown at a sign on the...
Third Squad Detectives report the arrest of a Brooklyn man for an Assault that occurred on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 2:25 pm in Westbury. According to detectives, police responded to Target located at 999 Corporate Drive for a larceny that occurred earlier in the day. While an Asset Protection Employee was reporting the prior incident to the officer, a male subject entered the store, proceeded to remove merchandise from the shelves and passed all points of final purchase. When the officer attempted to place the male subject in custody, he refused to comply with verbal commands and was uncooperative. A struggle ensued and the officer sustained injuries during the course of the arrest, as the subject was violent and combative while resisting. After a brief struggle, police were eventually able to secure the defendant.
A woman has been charged after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor. In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted the investigation at Loving Care Foot Spa in Ronkonkoma, located on Ronkonkoma Avenue, at around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21. Chunjuan Zhang, age 52, of Flushing, Queens was...
The Missing Persons Squad is investigating a Missing Juvenile that occurred on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 3:55 PM in Elmont and was reported to Police on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 10:52 PM. According to Detectives, Veronica Jones, 15, was last seen leaving her Elmont residence. She is described...
Suffolk County Police today arrested one man and issued various summonses to multiple motorists during a raid involving street racing and reckless driving events. In response to numerous community complaints, and previous criminal incidents regarding street racing and reckless driving events, Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers and Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit officers conducted an investigation into multiple locations throughout the Fourth Precinct where drag racing was occurring, assisted by Fourth Precinct Patrol officers, Highway Patrol and Highway Safety Team, Canine Section and Aviation.
On Sunday, July 24, The Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch Ride to Remember caravan visited the Riverhead Correctional Facility to honor the life and salute the family of fallen Sheriff’s Office Sgt. John Lowry. Beyond the Call of Duty – End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington escorting a 41' trailer across the country to honor fallen officers from the prior year. The group is riding for 79 days between June 1 and August 18 and they are traveling 22,000+ miles across the country to honor more than 600 men and women of law enforcement who paid the ultimate price in their service to our communities in 2021.
Suffolk County Police Seventh Squad detectives are investigating a burglary during which seven French Bulldogs were stolen in Shirley early this morning. An unknown person or people broke into a detached building at approximately 3:15 a.m. and stole two six-month-old French Bulldogs and five one-month-old French Bulldog puppies. The owner, who was sleeping in the dwelling, located in the rear of the property of 14 Concord Road, was not awakened during the burglary.
Suffolk County Police arrested a Ronkonkoma man for committing nine commercial burglaries in Suffolk County this year. Robert Blackmore threw a rock at the glass, entered and stole cash from several businesses in Suffolk County since January. Following an investigation, Major Case Unit detectives located Blackmore on the westbound Long Island Expressway, at Commack Road in Dix Hills, on July 22 at 10:12 p.m. and arrested him.
After an investigation, detectives from the Suffolk County SPCA have charged a West Babylon man with a violation of the Suffolk County Code for restraining a dog outdoors during a severe heat advisory. Roy Gross, Chief of the Suffolk SPCA said that its detectives charged Ismaylin Batista, 25, of 636...
Freeport residents, students, members of Teamsters Local 804 and local activists will rally outside Freeport Village Hall today ahead of a public hearing about the future of Cleveland Avenue Park. Against the wishes of the community, Freeport Village officials are attempting to rezone and sell off one of the Village’s few green spaces to make way for an e-commerce giant. The park on Cleveland Avenue has been used by area youth for decades and continues to be utilized by the school district. In fact, there’s an ongoing legal battle between Freeport Village and the Freeport Union Free School District over who actually owns the property. But that hasn’t stopped Mayor Robert Kennedy and Village Trustees from trying to take away the park. Those speaking at today’s rally will call on Village officials to save Cleveland Avenue Park, and they will urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto related state legislation.
Every nine minutes, somebody in the U.S. dies of a blood cancer. And, in today’s times of uncertainty, cancer patients need support now, more than ever. A Massapequa woman and a Huntington man have been named the winners of this year’s “Man & Woman of the Year” of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Long Island Region. Man & Woman of the Year is a philanthropic competition to fight blood cancer among a group of motivated and dedicated individuals in communities across the United States.
Long Islanders who’ve suffer from dietary restrictions, lactose intolerance or other allergies can now enjoy pizza and other Italian favorites at select pizzerias on the Island. Various Mario’s & Luigi’s locations across the island are now offering the first allergen-friendly, plant-based mozzarella alternative that melts and tastes like the real thing, for their customers.
Comments / 0