Roslyn Heights Robbery

Freeport residents, students, members of Teamsters Local 804 and local activists will rally outside Freeport Village Hall today ahead of a public hearing about the future of Cleveland Avenue Park. Against the wishes of the community, Freeport Village officials are attempting to rezone and sell off one of the Village’s few green spaces to make way for an e-commerce giant. The park on Cleveland Avenue has been used by area youth for decades and continues to be utilized by the school district. In fact, there’s an ongoing legal battle between Freeport Village and the Freeport Union Free School District over who actually owns the property. But that hasn’t stopped Mayor Robert Kennedy and Village Trustees from trying to take away the park. Those speaking at today’s rally will call on Village officials to save Cleveland Avenue Park, and they will urge Gov. Kathy Hochul to veto related state legislation.

FREEPORT, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO