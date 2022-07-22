ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Purdue Center Gus Hartwig Named to 2022 Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List

By D.J. Fezler
 3 days ago

Purdue redshirt sophomore center Gus Hartwig was named to the preseason watch list for the 2022 Rimington Trophy, awarded annually to college football's best center. He started all 13 games for the Boilermakers in 2021.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The preseason watch list for the 2022 Rimington Trophy was announced Friday morning, and Purdue redshirt sophomore center Gus Hartwig was among those recognized for the yearly award.

The Rimington Trophy was named after consensus All-American Dave Rimington and is presented annually to the nation's best center in college football. Last season, Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum was the recipient.

During the 2021 season, Hartwig started all 13 games for the Boilermakers on the offensive front. He helped the offense generate time in the pocket, allowing for Purdue's quarterbacks to throw for 355.4 yards per game (second in the Big Ten, fifth nationally).

Quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 71.8% of his passes a year ago behind Hartwig and the rest of the offensive line, which now stands as a program record. O'Connell finished the season having completed 315 of his 440 attempts for 3,712 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was sacked just 18 times in 12 games.

At the end of the season, Hartwig was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the league's coaches and was also named an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

In 2020, Hartwig started three of the team's six games during his first year of collegiate football, becoming the first true freshman to start on the Boilermakers' offensive line since the 2008 season.

Hartwig and the Purdue football team are scheduled to start their season on Thursday night, Sept. 1, against Penn State at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET and will be aired live on FOX.

Below is the full list of players from each conference named to this year's Rimington Trophy watch list during the preseason:

2022 Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List

ACC

  • Will Putnam, Clemson
  • Jakai Clark, Miami
  • Grant Gibson, North Carolina State
  • Johnny Jordan, Virginia Tech
  • Michael Jurgens, Wake Forest

AAC

  • Jacob Likes, Memphis
  • Sincere Haynesworth, Tulane
  • Matt Lee, UCF

Big 12

  • Jacob Gall, Baylor
  • Trevor Downing, Iowa State
  • Mike Novitsky, Kansas
  • Preston Wilson, Oklahoma State
  • Steve Avila, TCU
  • Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Big Ten

  • Olu Oluwaitimi, Michigan
  • John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
  • Luke Wypler Jr., Ohio State
  • Juice Scruggs, Penn State
  • Gus Hartwig, Purdue
  • Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

C-USA

  • Will Rykard, UAB
  • Rusty Staats, WKU

Independent

  • Connor Pay, BYU
  • Jarett Patterson, Notre Dame

MAC

  • Jacob Gideon, Western Michigan

Mountain West

  • Alama Uluave, San Diego State

PAC-12

  • Matthew Cindric, California
  • Alex Forsyth, Oregon
  • Jake Levengood, Oregon State
  • Drake Nugent, Stanford
  • Brett Neilon, USC

SEC

  • Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas
  • Nick Brahms, Auburn
  • Kingsley Eguakun, Florida
  • Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
  • LaQuinston Sharp, Mississippi
  • Bryce Foster, Texas A&M

Sun Belt

  • Willie Lampkin, Coastal Carolina
  • Malik Sumter, Georgia State
  • Jake Andrews, Troy

Stories Related to Purdue Football

  • 2022 BIG TEN MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE, ATTENDEES: The Big Ten Conference announced its full slate of coaches and student-athletes attending the 2022 Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The two-day event is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, July 26. CLICK HERE
  • NO PURDUE PLAYER MAKES BILETNIKOFF AWARD WATCH LIST: Rondale Moore and David Bell were recognized as some of the best pass-catchers in the country for the last four years. Moore had to play his way onto the Biletnikoff Award Watch List as a freshman in 2018, as did Bell the following year. Now entering the 2022 season, Purdue has no players on the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List. CLICK HERE
  • O'CONNELL NAMED TO DAVEY O'BRIEN WATCH LIST: Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 35 players named to the 2022 Davey O'Brien Award watch list. He is the only player in program history to record two 500-yard passing games in a single season. CLICK HERE
  • O'CONNELL NAMED TO MAXWELL AWARD WATCH LIST: Purdue quarterback Aidan O'Connell was among 13 Big Ten players named to the 2022 Maxwell Award watch list. He recorded 3,178 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions during the 2021 season for the Boilermakers. CLICK HERE
  • FORMER PURDUE PLAYERS STUBBLEFIELD, BURTON MAKE BALLOT FOR COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME: Taylor Stubblefield and Larry Burton each garnered All-American honors during their college football careers with the Purdue football team. The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023. CLICK HERE

