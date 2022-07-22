Here are 5 reasons behind the stock market's recent impressive rally - and why there's more upside ahead, according to Fundstrat

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.

OMAHA, NE ・ 20 DAYS AGO