Arrest made in hit-skip that killed 3-year-old girl, injured two others

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb announced that Cleveland Police have made an arrest in a hit-skip crash that killed a 3-year-old girl and injured two others while they were riding bicycles on Track Road in the city's North Broadway neighborhood on Thursday.

It happened just after 10 p.m. on Track Road near Lufkin Avenue.

According to police, a 27-year-old man, 3-year-old girl and 10-year-old girl were riding south on Track Road when a vehicle heading north struck the trio. Following the crash, the driver took off.

All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said. The 3-year-old was later pronounced dead. The 10-year-old and the 27-year-old sustained minor injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle involved may have been a gold Cadillac Escalade. That vehicle has been recovered as well, Bibb said in a news release from the city.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of this tragedy and offer my prayers and condolences to the family. There are no words to adequately express such a tremendous loss,” Bibb. “This is the third child recently hit and killed by a car in the City of Cleveland. And, once again, the driver who committed this horrific crime fled the scene.”

There have been multiple children severely injured or killed by drivers in Cleveland this year:

In the news release, Bibb said that his administration is working on several initiatives to make the streets of Cleveland safe for children and families, including " Complete and Green Streets ," " Vision Zero ," stepping up traffic enforcement, "traffic calming measures," and the launch of the city's speed table pilot program.

"Traffic fatalities continue to be a problem in our city, but we believe this is a solvable problem. One traffic fatality is one too many," Bibb said. "If you drive in the City of Cleveland, I urge you to slow down, pay attention, and help us make our streets safer. If you witness dangerous driving, please report it.”

Residents are encouraged to report reckless driving by calling police at 216-621-1234.

