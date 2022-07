The Senate is poised to pass bipartisan legislation to boost domestic semiconductor chip production this week, with a final vote expected on Tuesday or Wednesday. The yearslong effort to rebuild the nation's chip manufacturing capacity and compete technologically with China had faced recent setbacks in Congress, but the Senate will hold a cloture vote to break the filibuster and advance the CHIPS Act early this week. Should the bill pass that hurdle, which it is expected to, it will face a final vote midweek.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO