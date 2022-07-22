T-Mobile bundles Apple business services with iPhones and 5G

(Image credit: Apple)

T-Mobile and Apple have launched a new tariff in the US for small businesses that combines devices, wireless connectivity, and enterprise-grade applications and support, hoping to capitalise on demand for flexible and mobile working.

Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone includes an iPhone 13 handset with 200GB of 5G data and Apple Business Essentials, a package of device management software, support and cloud backup and storage.

Organisations can set up and change employee plans when required, remotely wipe a lost or stolen device, and determine which apps and updates go to which employee devices.

5G FWA broadband

On top of this AppleCare+ provides 24/7 support and on-site repairs within four hours.

T-Mobile also offers unlimited Wi-Fi on selected airlines and inclusive roaming in 210 countries.

“Teaming up with Apple is just one more way we can support small businesses as they continue to be the source of countless jobs and innovations across America,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “

We’re always looking for ways to provide more value to our customers and working with Apple gives us the opportunity to tackle a whole new pain point for small businesses — IT management.”

"Apple is committed to helping small businesses thrive, and we’re proud of the longstanding relationships we’ve built with this community,” added Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise Product Marketing.

“Apple Business Essentials helps small businesses manage the entire lifecycle of their Apple products — from device management and storage, to support and repairs — so they can focus on running and growing their business.”

